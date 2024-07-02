Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Week 5: Offensive Players To Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies will take their yearly trip to Arlington during week 5 of the 2024 season to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 81st edition of the "Southwest Classic."
The Aggies have been victorious in 11 of the last 12 games against the Pigs, but still trail in the all-time series 42-35-3.
In last year's game, the A&M defense wreaked havoc over Arkansas, sacking then-QB KJ Jefferson seven times and holding the team to under 200 yards of total offense.
On paper, Texas A&M should be geared up for another solid win over the Razorbacks, but Arkansas has still provided some hefty competition over the years, and this is a rivalry for a reason.
With all of that in mind, let's take a look at some of Arkansas' offensive pieces that the Aggies should keep a close watch on in Jerry World on September 28.
1) QB Taylen Green
Expected to take over as signal-caller after KJ Jefferson transferred to UCF, Taylen Green put up impressive numbers during his junior year in Boise State. He threw 212 passes, completing 121 of them for 1,752 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, with a passer rating of 135.1. Green should fit right in with Arkansas' rushing attack, with last year seeing him run 78 times for 436 yards and nine scores. It will be like Jefferson never left.
2) RB Rashod Dubinion
Dubinion was overshadowed by KJ Jefferson in the run game last year, but still was able to show at least some offensive prowess in the Razorback back field, rushing 82 times for 260 times and a single touchdown. Expect Dubinion's chemistry within the team to allow for more carries, making him a bigger threat than he appears.
3) WR Andrew Armstrong
Armstrong was the leading receiver for Arkansas last year, hauling in 56 passes for 764 yards and five touchdowns. In last year's Southwest Classic, Armstrong caught 3 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, providing a good chunk of what little overall offense Arkansas was able to display last year.