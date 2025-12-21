Johnny Manziel Apologizes for Surprising College GameDay Absence at Kyle Field

As was the case during one of College GameDay's trips to College Station last year, former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel was scheduled to make an appearance as a guest picker at his alma mater for their College Football Playoff matchup against the Miami Hurricanes.

However, the alumnus was nowhere to be seen, and instead fellow Aggie Alex Caruso of the Oklahoma City Thunder was called in as a replacement, and, needless to say, enthusiastically chose the Maroon and White.

Unfortunately, he was incorrect in his pick, as the Aggies fell to the Miami Hurricanes, 10-3, ending their majestic 2025 season.

"Johnny Football" Explains Himself

Many A&M fans were outraged that Manziel would no-show his appearance, especially after he was seen at a boxing match in Miami the night before.

Manziel would take to Instagram to explain himself and apologize for his no-show.

"I will have plenty more to say about what transpired yesterday," Manziel wrote in a post on his Instagram story. "There is almost nothing on this earth that would have made me miss that game. To all the people that genuinely reached out and checked in on me, I cannot thank you enough."

Manziel would continue and extend his apologies to the crew at GameDay, as well as the 12th Man, claiming the situation was out of his control.

"To ESPN, Pat, Coach, Desmond, and the entire crew on gameday, I apologize, it was out of my control. To the Aggies and A&M fan base, I am sorry."

As for the people that were making up reasons for Manziel's absence, such as a protest out of support for Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting, he had a message for them as well.

"I will continue to let everyone out there run with a fake narrative and at the end of the day, perception always wins over reality," wrote Manziel. "I love all of you who genuinely support me through good and bad like you've all done for years. I have no doubt that Texas A&M and the Aggie football program will be in that position again. I'm recovering and feeling about a 3/10 going to rest up and try and get back to normal. Much love, JM."

As we all know, the Aggies were unsuccessful in their first-round matchup, as the offense sputtered throughout the day and only mustered a field goal in the 10-3 loss to the Hurricanes, halting their championship hopes sooner than expected.