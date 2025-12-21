Texas A&M Volleyball Clinches First National Title In Program History

Texas A&M volleyball has done what head coach Jamie Morrison has known his team could do all along: win a National Championship. After defeating Kentucky in three straight sets, the Aggies have won the national championship and will take the trophy back home to College Station.

The Aggies had never advanced past the Elite 8 before this season, with their most recent Elite 8 appearance coming in 2001. When facing an undefeated overall No. 1 seed Nebraska team, the Aggies played their style of volleyball and came out of Lincoln heading to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

After sweeping another No. 1 seed in Pitt during the Final Four matchup, the Aggies advanced to the Championship game for the first time in program history. The Aggies then drew another No. 1 seed in Kentucky for the first-ever all-Southeastern Conference national championship game.

How The Aggies Took Down Kentucky In Three Sets

Dec 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) and Texas A&M Aggies outside hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) hug after their team’s win over the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship at T-Mobile Center.Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

The first set was extremely shaky for the Aggies as they allowed Kentucky to start the set off 6-1, forcing Morrison to call a timeout. The Aggies slowly climbed back throughout the set, yet it wasn't until the Aggies took a 25-24 lead, their first lead of the set.

A kill from the most outstanding player of the match, Kyndal Stowers, allowed the Aggies to go up one set to none, as they took the first set 26-24. The Aggies hit a match low of .205 in the first set, yet were still able to surpass the Wildcats, who hit a .171.

Set 2 was all Aggies from the start as they got back under control and played their elite brand of volleyball. The Aggies were able to get an early 5-2 lead over the Wildcats after a setter kill from Maddie Waak, three straight kills from Logan Lednicky and a service ace from Ifenna Cos-Okpalla.

The Wildcats made multiple errors that gave Texas A&M easy points as it inched its way closer to taking Set 2. The Wildcats hit in the negatives during set 2, as the Aggies continued putting endless pressure on their hitters.

The block that has carried A&M in the last few games finally came alive in set two as the Aggies had three blocks, but had many crucial block touches that was able to slow the ball down for the defense. After a dominant 25-15 win in the second set, the Aggies were just one set away from being crowned national champions.

Once again, set 3 started off with an early 3-0 run from the Aggies, giving them all of the momentum needed to finish their incredible season. The Aggies led for the entirety of set 3, yet Kentucky's front row finally found its rhythm as it hit .423 in set 3.

After the incredible tournament that Cos-Okpalla has had, leading the Aggies in blocks, it was only fitting that Waak would find her for the final kill of the match, securing a national championship for A&M.

The Aggies had one of the toughest paths to the national championship, yet against all odds, Texas A&M volleyball has brought home the first national championship trophy in program history.