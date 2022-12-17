Aggies to Host Former Baylor Commit Taurean York

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking everywhere for defensive help next season, and have their eyes on a former Baylor commit.

The Aggies will host Taurean York from Dec. 16-18 after he de-committed from the Bears this past Sunday. York had been committed to Baylor for 10 months.

York, a 6-foot, 217-pound linebacker registered 435 tackles (47 for loss) and 15 sacks. He added 11 forced fumbles with six recoveries as a four-year starter for Temple.

Since his de-commitment on Sunday, Florida and Wisconsin are reported to have reached out to York.

The Aggies have two linebackers committed for the class of 2023. Daymion Sanford from Katy (TX) Paetow, and Rylan Kennedy from Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge, after losing top prospect Anthony Hill from Denton (TX) Ryan, who de-committed from A&M a few weeks ago and is now pledged to the Texas Longhorns.

During his original recruitment, York received offers from Colorado, Ole Miss, SMU, North Texas, Louisiana, and Tulsa, among others.

It's unknown when York will make an official announcement regarding his new team. Keep it with AllAggies.com for the latest.

