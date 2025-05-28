Texas Aggies A&M LB Earns High Praise Heading Into 2025 NFL Season
Former Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper was named to ESPN’s Benjamin Solak’s “Ten Names To Know” list.
Prior to being selected with the 45th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, Cooper terrorized SEC offenses in his time with the Aggies. In the Maroon and White, he recorded 205 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
In his rookie year in Green Bay, “Cowboy Coop” accounted for 94 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception on the season.
“Cooper is highly active against the run and a reliable tackler in space,” Solak wrote. “He has the size and athletic ability to be a solid coverage man. After he got one All-Pro vote last season, I'd wager Cooper gets double-digit votes in 2025.”
Despite earning just one All-Pro vote last season, Cooper still managed to accumulate accolades. The Covington, Louisiana native was named NFL Defensive Player of the Week in both Week 8 and Week 15 and found himself on the 2024 NFL All-Rookie Team.
”The light bulb went on for Cooper last year, as he rose from sub-package player to 100% snap starter by season's end,” Solak wrote. ”From December on, I'm not sure there were five more impactful linebackers in all of football.”
Shortly into his time at A&M, fans could tell that Cooper was going to be special. Standing at six-foot-two and nearly 230 pounds, Cooper had the prototypical NFL linebacker size that teams look for, and the strength to match. What made him stand out was his ability to move and cover the field like a defensive back.
Cooper and the Packers kick off their 2025 campaign against fellow Aggie Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions on September 7.