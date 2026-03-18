Holmon Wiggins Lays Out His Vision for Texas A&M's Offense in 2026

Holmon Wiggins joined the Texas A&M Aggies’ coaching staff in 2024 after five seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he worked under legendary head coach Nick Saban and coached superstar wide receivers like DeVonta Smith.

A week before Saban’s retirement announcement, Wiggins took the role of co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Texas A&M, where he worked with OC Collin Klein and head coach Mike Elko to elevate the Aggies’ offense.

He will take over as the team's offensive coordinator in 2026 and is ready to make his mark on the SEC.

Texas A&M OC Holmon Wiggins Shares Aggies’ Offensive Philosophy for 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wiggins, a former college football player and three-year starter for the New Mexico Lobos, said his philosophy comes from his upbringing. Pulling from his experience as a player and assistant coach, he knows what it takes to win.

“I'm a kid from South Central Los Angeles, so I play with an edge. I coach with an edge. So, we want to make sure that there's unbelievable effort out there,” Wiggins said to the media during his introductory press conference on March 17. “I see a disciplined program that goes out and knows what they're doing and doing it the way that it's supposed to be done.”

The gritty, disciplined philosophy harkens to Wiggins’ time under Saban, who was known for being demanding of his athletes while also putting them in the best situations to execute. However, Wiggins wants more than to be a fundamental football team — he wants to be tough, effortful and explosive.

“We talk about being explosive as well … that speed that we play with can kind of cover up some of the mishaps or mismatches that may be out there on the football field.”

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom celebrate during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This falls in line with how Texas A&M’s offense won in 2025. Wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion were one of the most dynamic pass-catching duos in the SEC, with the threat to turn any play into a chunk gain.

The offense was a far cry from the Aggies’ offenses of the past, particularly during the Jimbo Fisher era. Texas A&M threw the ball well and efficiently, testing teams down the field and playing with pace. Wiggins said the downfield and play-action passing game would remain staples of the offense in 2026.

“There's no doubt that everything is going to be centered around the quarterback, albeit we've had the luxury of being able to recruit some really good athletes from a skill standpoint,” Wiggins said.

He shared that the team would avoid unnecessary play-calling verbiage and establish a balanced offense to assist in Marcel Reed’s progression as a passer. Reed's development could be the key to unlocking the offense's ceiling, and he showed high-level play at times last season.

“Getting him to understand: here's the plays, here are the issues, and overall, just understanding what we're doing, how we're doing it, but also why it's important,” Wiggins said.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Understanding the whys and the hows will be crucial as game plans change week by week. Wiggins said he wants the team to be multiple in its personnel and approach to opponents rather than set in its ways.

“We're trying to win, right? So we're always talking about scratching where it itches,” Wiggins said. “… You may sit there and say, ‘We wanted to base out of 11 personnel. We thought these things would work,’ but now if you're playing one-handed or you feel like you're getting more of an advantage in a different personnel, now we got to be able to adapt and adjust.”

This will require both confidence in players’ ability to execute and the coaching staff, as positional coaches prepare their rooms for each opponent. Wiggins believes he has the right people in place to execute this: “We have the staff to be able to make really good in-game adjustments.”

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a game official during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | John Reed-Imagn Images

Elko has confidence in Wiggins heading into his first year as the team’s play caller. Wiggins has called plays during practices and spring games as he prepares for his next opportunity, Elko said, and A&M's head coach trusts that he is ready for the new position.

“Him calling plays is not brand new; it's just brand new being in this role,” Elko said to the media on March 17. “We'll probably do a little bit more unscripted stuff this spring, situationally, just because I think those are the harder ones — those two-minute drills, those end-of-half situations.”

It is a big opportunity ahead for Wiggins and the Aggies, who want an encore of their College Football Playoff run from last season. While the year did not end as expected, with back-to-back losses after an 11-game winning streak, there was plenty to build on.