Aggies Foster Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Last season, Texas A&M Aggies center Bryce Foster started all 12 games as a freshman and was a bright spot for the program. The 6-5, 325-pounder from Katy, Texas, helped the Aggies' running backs combine for more than 1,800 yards rushing on the season.

Foster earned SEC All-Freshman team honors and FWAA and The Athletic Freshman All-Team honors, despite the fact he never played center during his high school career.

On Friday, Foster added to his list of accolades, as he was named to the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List by the Rimington Trophy committee.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.

Named for Dave Rimington, who was a consensus first-team All-America center at Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, the trophy is a high honor for interior linemen in college football.

The Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus to narrow down the list to 40 players based on data and statistics gathered by PFF as well as nominations from the schools.

Foster isn't just limited to action on the football field. He also displays his strength and athleticism as a member of the Aggies track & field team. He finished his freshman season with NCAA Honorable Mention accolades after placing 21st in the shot put at the Outdoor Championships.

As a top-four qualifier in the west regional, Foster recorded a personal-best mark in the shot put of 64-8.75/19.73m with ranked fifth-best ever for an Aggie outdoors.

Foster also is in the A&M indoor record book with a shot put mark of 60-5.75/18.43m, which is the sixth-best indoor performance in school history.

The Aggies football season begins on Sept. 3 at Kyle Field as A&M hosts Sam Houston on the SEC Network at 11 a.m. CT.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here