Former Aggies WR Facing Additional Investigation in Alleged Assault

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas was suspended from the football program last month after an assault charge, is reportedly being investigated after a second woman has come forward saying she too was assaulted by the football star over the course of six months.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Brianna Turk, who has been Demas' girlfriend since high school, "said Demas slapped her and choked her several times during a six-month period starting in the summer of 2020."

Although the Brazos County district attorney's office did not pursue charges at that time due to a lack of evidence, the case remains open with the campus police. There is also an ongoing Title IX investigation.

"He started to choke me," Turk said. "At that point, I had to take my hands off my face, because I was trying to grab his hands to make him let me go. I told him, 'I can't breathe!’ He let go for a split second and I thought that was the end of it. But then he started choking me again, and I was screaming for him to get off me … He eventually let me go, and when he did I crawled into the bathroom and started bawling."

Turk indicated no one from the football program reached out to her after the allegations, but an official with the school stated coach Jimbo Fisher or anyone on staff would be prohibited from getting involved until the school's Title IX office tells him to.

Demas was not with the team following his initial suspension, as reported by 247Sports, and per the Houston Chronicle, Demas was arrested and charged with assault family violence. A statement from the Brazos County Sheriff's Office said the girlfriend stated he "pushed her head into the wall" and " grabbed her and threw her off the bed onto the floor, which caused her top front teeth to go through her bottom lip."

Also according to 247Sports, the woman's parents were arrested by Texa A&M police on Thursday when her father allegedly assaulted Demas before an on-campus conduct hearing while her mother allegedly assaulted one of Demas' relatives.

The woman's parents face misdemeanor assault charges.

