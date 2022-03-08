Former Aggies WR Facing Additional Investigation in Alleged Assault

Skip to main content

Former Aggies WR Demond Demas Facing Additional Investigation in Alleged Assault

Demond Demas was suspended from the Aggies football program last month after an assault charge, but now an additional woman has come forward saying he assaulted her over the span of six months

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas was suspended from the football program last month after an assault charge, is reportedly being investigated after a second woman has come forward saying she too was assaulted by the football star over the course of six months.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Brianna Turk, who has been Demas' girlfriend since high school, "said Demas slapped her and choked her several times during a six-month period starting in the summer of 2020."

11031552_091921-ktrk-demas-aggies

Demond Demas

62215398424e0.preview

Demond Demas and Isaiah Spiller

rawImage

Demond Demas

Although the Brazos County district attorney's office did not pursue charges at that time due to a lack of evidence, the case remains open with the campus police. There is also an ongoing Title IX investigation.

"He started to choke me," Turk said. "At that point, I had to take my hands off my face, because I was trying to grab his hands to make him let me go. I told him, 'I can't breathe!’ He let go for a split second and I thought that was the end of it. But then he started choking me again, and I was screaming for him to get off me … He eventually let me go, and when he did I crawled into the bathroom and started bawling."

Turk indicated no one from the football program reached out to her after the allegations, but an official with the school stated coach Jimbo Fisher or anyone on staff would be prohibited from getting involved until the school's Title IX office tells him to.

16795437

Demond Demas

20211106_FB_GAME_AUBURN_HP_0041

Demond Demas

6146644d147ca.image

Demond Demas

Demas was not with the team following his initial suspension, as reported by 247Sports, and per the Houston Chronicle, Demas was arrested and charged with assault family violence. A statement from  the Brazos County Sheriff's Office said the girlfriend stated he "pushed her head into the wall" and " grabbed her and threw her off the bed onto the floor, which caused her top front teeth to go through her bottom lip."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

11031552_091921-ktrk-demas-aggies
Play
Football

Former Aggies WR Facing Additional Investigation in Alleged Assault

Demond Demas was suspended from the Aggies football program last month after an assault charge, but now an additional woman has come forward saying he assaulted her over the span of six months

By Timm Hamm47 seconds ago
Gary Blair
Play
Women's Basketball

Replacing Gary Blair Features Several Potential Paths

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork has a big task ahead to replace the legend, and he could pursue several different trajectories

By Matthew Postins32 minutes ago
IMG_4790
Play
Baseball

Aggies Baseball Loses Frisco Classic Finale, Posts 1-2 Record in Tournament

A&M couldn't withstand a late charge by Wichita State

By Timm Hamm12 hours ago

Also according to 247Sports, the woman's parents were arrested by Texa A&M police on Thursday when her father allegedly assaulted Demas before an on-campus conduct hearing while her mother allegedly assaulted one of Demas' relatives.

The woman's parents face misdemeanor assault charges.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

11031552_091921-ktrk-demas-aggies
Football

Former Aggies WR Facing Additional Investigation in Alleged Assault

By Timm Hamm47 seconds ago
Gary Blair
Women's Basketball

Replacing Gary Blair Features Several Potential Paths

By Matthew Postins32 minutes ago
IMG_4790
Baseball

Aggies Baseball Loses Frisco Classic Finale, Posts 1-2 Record in Tournament

By Timm Hamm12 hours ago
USATSI_17571279
Women's Basketball

2022 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Pairings, Results

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
von-miller-rams-getty
Football

Aggie Von Miller Teases a Possible NFL Free Agency Landing Spot

By Timm Hamm15 hours ago
USATSI_17829578
Football

Report: Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller Limited At Scouting Combine

By Cole ThompsonMar 6, 2022
jackson
Men's Basketball

Aggies Survive Bulldogs' Rally for Fourth Straight Win

By Zach DimmittMar 5, 2022
aggies baseball frisco classic
Baseball

Aggies Beat Iowa Hawkeyes 7-3 in Frisco Classic: Live Game Log

By Timm HammMar 5, 2022