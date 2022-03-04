Haynes King to 'Shock The College Football World' in 2022?

The quarterback battle between Haynes King and Zach Calzada in last season's spring practice was a tight one. Coach Jimbo Fisher commented that both had similar skills and abilities and could start for the Aggies.

USA Today Sports Haynes King USA Today Sports Haynes King Haynes King

Finally, the week before the Week 1 Kent State game, Fisher announced King as the starter while Calzada was relegated to backup. But that arrangement would last exactly one game. King went down with a broken ankle early in Week 2 against Colorado and was done for the year. Calzada stepped in and struggled most of the season as A&M finished 8-4.

King is now healthy and ready to compete once again for the starting job for the Aggies. Calzada has since transferred to Auburn, and LSU transfer Max Johnson is now in College Station. Throw in incoming freshman Connor Weigman and this year's spring practice has all the drama one could ask for in the fight for starting quarterback.

Zach Calzada Zach Calzada Max Johnson

Bleacher Report just listed King as one of its 11 players to shock the college football world in 2022.

It discussed King's 2021 short-lived campaign and the difficulty of replacing Kellen Mond. It also pointed out King's speed:

But King has special ability. Not only does he have a great arm and good field presence, but one of the main reasons he was a marquee recruit is his athletic ability. Case in point: This offseason, he was one of just three Aggies to exceed a maximum speed of 22 miles per hour in offseason testing ... and he was timed at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash as a prospect. That's some wheels for a quarterback, especially one who is 6'3" and 200 pounds. King has exciting, elite ability. He also has four seasons of remaining eligibility.

If King and the Aggies offense can figure things out in 2022, the sky's the limit, not just for King, but A&M's CFP hopes as well.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here