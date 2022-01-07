Aggies RB Enters Transfer Portal

Deondre Jackson was a highly-touted recruit coming out of Stone Mountain, Georgia in the 2020 Aggies recruiting class, but in two seasons with A&M he has seen action in just three games and had just one carry in 2021.

In a running back room that included Isaiah Spiller, Devon Achane, L.J. Johnson, and Amari Daniels, it became evident that Jackson was the odd man out.

Spiller is off to the NFL, but it would seem Jackson hasn't climbed the depth chart. Peeking into the future of the position in the Aggies program, Achane is certainly No. 1 while Daniels and Johnson both had more than 20 carries last season.

Maybe Jackson saw the proverbial writing on the coach's wall. Whatever the reason, he has entered the transfer portal, joining linebacker Antonio Doyle, cornerback Dreyden Norwood, and quarterback Zach Calzada, who has since committed to Auburn.

Jackson made the announcement on his Twitter account on Friday:

Jackson was at one time a very early Auburn commit but decommitted from the Tigers the January before his junior season. He also unofficially visited Tennessee a few times last spring and was being heavily recruited by Nebraska.

Jackson made an official visit to A&M in June 2019 and committed just a couple of days later.

