Skip to main content

Aggies RB Deondre Jackson To Transfer

Jackson had just one carry in 2021 and saw action in just three games in two years

Deondre Jackson was a highly-touted recruit coming out of Stone Mountain, Georgia in the 2020 Aggies recruiting class, but in two seasons with A&M he has seen action in just three games and had just one carry in 2021.

In a running back room that included Isaiah Spiller, Devon Achane, L.J. Johnson, and Amari Daniels, it became evident that Jackson was the odd man out.

Spiller is off to the NFL, but it would seem Jackson hasn't climbed the depth chart. Peeking into the future of the position in the Aggies program, Achane is certainly No. 1 while Daniels and Johnson both had more than 20 carries last season.

Maybe Jackson saw the proverbial writing on the coach's wall. Whatever the reason, he has entered the transfer portal, joining linebacker Antonio Doyle, cornerback Dreyden Norwood, and quarterback Zach Calzada, who has since committed to Auburn.

Jackson made the announcement on his Twitter account on Friday:

Recommended Articles

10519957
Play
Football

Aggies RB Enters Transfer Portal

Jackson had just one carry in 2021 and saw action in just three games in two years

16 seconds ago
USATSI_15808036
Play
Basketball

Aggies Lose Second Straight SEC Road Game

Tennessee bounced back from a slow start to hand the Aggie women an 0-2 start to conference action

17 hours ago
0116314-nymp-1280x720
Play
News

Aggies' Pat Henry To Be Inducted Into Texas Track & Field Coaches Hall Of Fame

Henry gains entry into his sixth Hall of Fame

20 hours ago

Jackson was at one time a very early Auburn commit but decommitted from the Tigers the January before his junior season. He also unofficially visited Tennessee a few times last spring and was being heavily recruited by Nebraska.

Jackson made an official visit to A&M in June 2019 and committed just a couple of days later.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

10519957
Football

Aggies RB Enters Transfer Portal

16 seconds ago
USATSI_15808036
Basketball

Aggies Lose Second Straight SEC Road Game

17 hours ago
0116314-nymp-1280x720
News

Aggies' Pat Henry To Be Inducted Into Texas Track & Field Coaches Hall Of Fame

20 hours ago
Calzada
Football

Former Aggies QB Zach Calzada Transferring To SEC West Rival

22 hours ago
3a41dfe5f313f42ceea4284c3362d906
Football

SEC Coach Featured On National Championship Broadcast

22 hours ago
NFL
News

Former Texas A&M Coach Named USFL Head Coach

22 hours ago
Ainias Smith
Football

Aggies Star WR Ainias Smith Announces Return

Jan 5, 2022
20211205_WBB_GAME_TEXAS_AS_0139
Women's Basketball

Aggie Women, Vanderbilt Reschedule Postponed Game

Jan 5, 2022