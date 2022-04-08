Aggies Spring Maroon & White Game: How to Watch

The Texas A&M football team did not end 2021 like it wanted to. There was no SEC West title, no college football playoffs, and no national title. In fact, there wasn't even a bowl game, thanks to a COVID outbreak. But there was arguably the greatest recruiting class in the history of college football.

It's now time for coach Jimbo Fisher & Co. to right the ship that listed heavily last season with an 8-4 record and some head-scratching SEC losses. The Aggies will play their annual Maroon & White Game on Saturday, which is free to attend live.

Haynes King

Although injuries have already had an impact this spring, the game will be played just like a regular college football game with four quarters. The teams will be drafted by captains chosen in advance.

What are some things we'll be watching for?

We definitely have an interest in the quarterback battle. Three players - LSU transfer Max Johnson, incumbent starter Haynes King, and true freshman conner Weigman - are all playing to win the starting job. While that job won't be won or lost on Saturday, it's the first real chance for fans to see all three in action.

The offensive won't be 100 percent on Saturday as starting center Bryce Foster and running back Devon Achane are in the middle of A&M track & field season and will miss the game. Wideouts Caleb Chapman and Hezekiah Jones are out with injuries.

Max Johnson

On defense, tackles McKinnley Jackson, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and Adarious Jones are out with injuries. Missing from the secondary due to injuries will be Jaylon Jones, Brian George, and Deuce Harmon.

But with injury comes opportunity, and spring football is no different. We'll get a chance to see some fresh faces like wideout Evan Stewart, tight end Jake Johnson, defensive end Anthony Lucas, linebacker Ish Harris, and cornerback Denver Harris among others.

Conner Weigman

If you're planning on attending the game in person, general admission entry is free and no tickets are needed. Gates will open at 12 p.m. CT and concessions will be open.

If you want to watch the game on television it will not be broadcast on any network, but it's available to watch on the ESPN App and on ESPN.com at the link provided if you have a cable subscription that includes ESPN in your package.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. CT the 'Fan Experience' will be open outside the stadium, and after the game, fans will be allowed to take pictures from the field for 30 minutes.

WHAT: 2022 Texas A&M Maroon & White Game

WHERE: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

WHEN: Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022, 1 p.m. CT

HOW: HERE via ESPN.com, or on the Texas A&M Aggies Radio Network

