Aggies Coach Shows Twice in New Greatest College Rivalries

College football always has been and always will be built around rivalries. Typically those rivalries are between players on the field. But lately, bad blood has taken over the coaching ranks in the SEC West.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher publicly responded to allegations from Alabama coach Nick Saban that the Aggies used the new NIL arrangement to draw the country's best-ever recruiting class to College Station.

That's a violation and not the spirit in which the NIL was meant to be used. Fisher denied all allegations by Saban, then, it got personal. Fisher responded in a press conference, "Go check his past."

That places Fisher and Saban at No. 1 in SI's latest greatest college rivalries.

1. Despicable Nick vs. Jimbo When the greatest coach in college football history declared the Aggies “bought every player on their team,” he set into motion some primal forces. Codes were broken, alarms were raised and the delicate detente of the sport was smashed. Fisher’s retaliatory strike of unrestrained fury shredded the charade wherein everyone is probably cheating but proclaiming not to be. So, we have the ultimate ratcheting up of what should already be a very compelling game on Oct. 8, when A&M visits Alabama. Because now it’s not just about who is better on the field, but who has the greater (specious) claim to the incongruous college sports buzzwords of “class” and “integrity.”

Jimbo Fisher vs. Lane Kiffin USA Today Sports Lane Kiffin Jimbo Fisher vs. Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin

But it doesn't stop there for Fisher. He also had a run-in with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin after Kiffin joked about the Aggies incurring a luxury tax after their No. 1 recruiting class, inferring the recruits were paid directly by A&M.

8. Lane Kiffin vs. Jimbo Kiffin was the first to Go There in regard to Fisher’s recruiting class, just not quite as memorably as Saban did. “I joked I didn’t know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class,” the Mississippi coach said before the February signing day. Fisher’s response: “Clown acts. Irresponsible as hell. … It does piss me off.” The clown act comes to College Station on Oct. 29. Ole Miss beat the Aggies last year, one of four SEC West losses for A&M in 2021.

With questions surrounding his football team as we approach the 2022 season, Fisher can be content knowing that he and the Aggies now appear twice in another top-10 preseason list.

