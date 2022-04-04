WATCH: Elite Aggies Signee Channels Inner 'Jason' During Visit

With the onslaught of social media popularity and with the current NIL landscape of college sports, image is everything to young athletes who are being courted by college programs.

Every recruit and every program is trying to outdo the next for notoriety and virility.

Lebbeus Overton

We have several examples recently of these attempts all across social media. Some are good, like Notre Dame's cathedral shoot, a quarterback recruit taking pictures in a G-Wagon, a basketball recruit dunking on his own father, and Lane Kiffin taking questionable pictures with recruits in his Aston Martin.

And some are not so good, like Dabo Swinney sitting on a recruit's lap and Brian Kelly grinding mercilessly on high-schoolers.

Lebbeus Overton

We've found another one for the "good" category.

The weekend before he signed with the Aggies football program, elite defensive tackle Lebbeus Overton made one last visit to Aggieland, presumably to make sure his decision was the correct one.

IG: theonenamed.lt Lebbeus Overton

While he was. in town, the 6-5, 265-pound recruit took his visit to the next level.

During the shooting of his visit video, Overton somehow managed to run across a "Jason from Friday the 13th" mask and a chainsaw. But he didn't just wear them in the video. He displayed some acting skills too:

Earlier this spring the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Overton elected to reclassify to the 2022 class, making him eligible to be able to step on a college football field next fall.

