Skip to main content

WATCH: Elite Aggies Signee Channels Inner 'Jason' During Visit

Along with social media and NIL opportunities, a player's image is more important than ever.

With the onslaught of social media popularity and with the current NIL landscape of college sports, image is everything to young athletes who are being courted by college programs.

Every recruit and every program is trying to outdo the next for notoriety and virility.

Lebbeus Overton

Lebbeus Overton

We have several examples recently of these attempts all across social media. Some are good, like Notre Dame's cathedral shoot, a quarterback recruit taking pictures in a G-Wagon, a basketball recruit dunking on his own father, and Lane Kiffin taking questionable pictures with recruits in his Aston Martin. 

And some are not so good, like Dabo Swinney sitting on a recruit's lap and Brian Kelly grinding mercilessly on high-schoolers.

Lebbeus Overton

Lebbeus Overton

We've found another one for the "good" category.

The weekend before he signed with the Aggies football program, elite defensive tackle Lebbeus Overton made one last visit to Aggieland, presumably to make sure his decision was the correct one.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Lebbeus Overton
Play
Football

WATCH: Elite Aggies Signee Channels Inner 'Jason' During Visit

Along with social media and NIL opportunities, a player's image is more important than ever.

By Timm Hamm1 minute ago
NFL
Play
Baseball

Middle Inning Troubles Doom Texas A&M At Alabama

Micah Dallas' rocky fifth inning cost Texas A&M the rubber match against Alabama

By Cole Thompson13 hours ago
diarra 2
Play
Basketball

March Run Sets Up Aggies For Next Season

Texas A&M set to bring back four of the five who started the NIT final, plus key reserves

By Art Garcia21 hours ago
Lebbeus Overton

Lebbeus Overton

While he was. in town, the 6-5, 265-pound recruit took his visit to the next level.

During the shooting of his visit video, Overton somehow managed to run across a "Jason from Friday the 13th" mask and a chainsaw. But he didn't just wear them in the video. He displayed some acting skills too:

Earlier this spring the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Overton elected to reclassify to the 2022 class, making him eligible to be able to step on a college football field next fall.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim and follow the Aggies Daily Blitz podcast on your favorite podcast app or on YouTube.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Lebbeus Overton
Football

WATCH: Elite Aggies Signee Channels Inner 'Jason' During Visit

By Timm Hamm1 minute ago
NFL
Baseball

Middle Inning Troubles Doom Texas A&M At Alabama

By Cole Thompson13 hours ago
diarra 2
Basketball

March Run Sets Up Aggies For Next Season

By Art Garcia21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 10.39.51 AM
Football

Elite OT Chase Bisontis Includes Aggies In Top 8

By AllAggies Staff23 hours ago
Harris Sewell
Recruiting

Aggies Set to Host Impressive List of Visitors to Start April

By Matt GalatzanApr 1, 2022
FO5UcwYakAQ1S3I
Recruiting

Top Recruit Lebbeus Overton Signs With Texas A&M Aggies

By Matt GalatzanApr 1, 2022
Jackson
Men's Basketball

Texas A&M Star Quenton Jackson Says Goodbye to Aggieland

By Art GarciaApr 1, 2022
jackson 1
Basketball

Championship Run Ends as A&M Falls to Xavier in NIT Final

By Zach DimmittMar 31, 2022