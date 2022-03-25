Aggies Linebacker Aaron Hansford's NFL Future Looks Bright

Aaron Hansford had one of the better showings at the Aggies Pro Day and that's garnered him interest from NFL teams including the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts leading into next month's NFL Draft.

Hansford, who stands 6-2 and weighed in at 239 pounds impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine by running a 4.6 40, bench-pressing 225 pounds 24 times. He added a 34.5-inch vertical leap and a 9-8 broad jump. Also impressive is his 8 percent body fat.

Hansford met with Arizona Cardinals linebackers coach Bill Davis during A&M's Pro Day as he ran the linebacker drills.

The Indianapolis Colts will host Hansford for a private workout on March 28 after a top-30 visit with the Las Vegas Raiders in two weeks. Hansford has already met with the Houston Texans, including coach Lovie Smith, as well as the Minnesota Vikings.

A number of Hansford's skills are attracting pro attention, including his footwork, tackling ability, and the way he studies the game.

Last season he led the Aggies with 89 tackles, ranked third with 8.5 tackles for losses, and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Hansford finished his time in College Station with 157 tackles, 18.5 tackles for losses, and seven sacks. Hansford was moved to linebacker from wide receiver after being recruited from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.

Other Aggies who took part in the NFL Combine and who are hoping to join the NFL in April are tight end Jalen Wydermyer, offensive lineman Kenyon Green, running back Isaiah Spiller, defensive linemen Michael Clemons, Tyree Johnson, DeMarvin Leal, and Jayden Peevy, and safety Leon O'Neal Jr.

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on April 28 in Paradise, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium, with the Jacksonville Jaguars owning the first pick.

