Heisman Watch 2022: Is There an Aggie on the Radar?

Last season Aggies running back Devon Achane worked mostly in a backup role, subbing for the now NFL-bound Isaiah Spiller. Achane still managed 910 yards on 130 carries and nine touchdowns, placing 57th in the country in rushing yards.

Achane had fewer carries than all 56 ball carriers ahead of him, but his 7.0 average yards per carry was higher than all of them.

With Spiller now gone, Achane should have a much bigger impact on the A&M offense in 2022. That bigger impact should include many more carries for many more yards and touchdowns.

If we just extrapolate numbers, as writers often do, let's imagine he doubles his efforts from last season, which is not out of the question. That would leave Achane with 1,820 yards on 260 carries with 18 touchdowns, and put his name in the middle of the Heisman discussion.

And those numbers don't include his receiving and kickoff return totals.

And Achane clearly possesses one of the abilities of many past Heisman candidates ... Speed.

Achane made his Aggies track and field debut earlier this month and ran the 60-meter for the first time in college. His mark of 6.71 seconds was good enough not just for third at the meet, but it also ranks No. 11 all-time in A&M history.

There are many reasons for optimism that Achane will improve his numbers from last year dramatically other than his new starting role. He'll be playing with a better quarterback in 2022 and be playing behind a much-improved offensive line. The Aggies should have an improved passing game that will prevent defenses from stacking the box on most plays.

But perhaps the biggest hurdle for the "Achane for Heisman" campaign will be coach Jimbo Fisher. It's unclear if Fisher & Co. will feature more of a passing game or running attack next season.

But if Achane lights it up like he has shown he's capable of doing, Fisher might not have any choice but to get him the ball.

