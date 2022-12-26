Aggies Jimbo Fisher, Ole Miss Lane Kiffin Recruiting Rivalry Intensifies

The Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels have a built-in, natural rivalry as members of the West Division of the SEC. But when it comes to recruiting, that rivalry is intensifying, especially when it comes to the two head coaches.

Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher pulled off what some called the greatest recruiting class of all time for the 2022 cycle, with numerous top-rated players at several positions.

Fisher and the program even saw some ridicule and contentious comments from other coaches in the league. Namely, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Alabama coach Nick Saban.

But Fisher and Kiffin have taken their tensions to the next level.

Fisher recently went on a public rant about NIL and recruiting tampering, going so far as saying, "It's a joke." Kiffin took the opportunity to point out the hypocrisy in Fisher's statement.

All of this on the heels of A&M flipping the commitment of former Ole Miss quarterback target Marcel Reed just before the Early Signing Period.

But Kiffin might have gotten the last recruiting laugh, as former Aggies freshman wideout Chris Marshall, who entered the transfer portal after the season, has committed to play at Ole Miss in 2023.

Marshall was suspended indefinitely by the program following the Aggies' 30-24 loss to South Carolina in October for an internal locker room incident. He was also suspended for Texas A&M's Week 3 win over Miami for violating team rules prior to kickoff.

Both of these programs are on the rise and there's no question the recruiting war between the two schools will become bigger, especially while Fisher and Kiffin run the programs.

Whichever side you're on, and whatever team you root for, this is almost certainly something to watch up until and maybe even beyond next February's National Signing Day.

