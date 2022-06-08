Aggies Football 2022: How Many Wins?

College football season is just around the corner, and expectations are high. Not just for the SEC, but in College Station, where the Aggies hope to build on the best-ever recruiting class and win the SEC West.

After a College Football Playoff near-miss in 2020, last season was a disappointment. Mainly due to injuries to key players along the offensive line and at quarterback. But 2022 is a new season with hopefully a healthy signal-caller, whomever that may be.

A&M is ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25 and hopes to build on that beginning Sept. 3 against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

From an outsider's standpoint, where are the Aggies expected to fall in terms of a win total for 2022? According to DraftKings, A&M's over/under for wins is set at 8.5. 247Sports thinks you should take the over.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES DraftKings Sportsbook projected win total: 8.5 The pick: Over; Buy this stock, albeit at a high price, for Texas A&M to be a contender this season. It's not yet time to project the Aggies in the College Football Playoff because the quarterback situation should still give everyone pause, but when you consider roster talent, only Alabama and Georgia are comparable in the SEC and for the most part, nationally. Jimbo Fisher is due for breakthrough and this is a team capable of winning 10 games and getting to a New Year's Six bowl game.

If the Aggies are to find success this upcoming season, the quarterback position will need to be stable and solid. It was a weakness last season after the injury to starter Haynes King, but King should be back and healthy in 2022. But will he be the starter? LSU transfer Max Johnson has more experience in the SEC and might be the better option for coach Jimbo Fisher.

The test begins Sept. 3 and continues through November.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here