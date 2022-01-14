Aggies Spring Depth Chart Preview: Tight End

Skip to main content

Aggies Spring Depth Chart Preview: Replacing Jalen Wydermyer at Tight End

As the Aggies attempt to retool after losing important players to graduation and the NFL Draft, let's peek at the tight end position

Fans of the Texas A&M football program have plenty of reason to be excited as we enter 2022. Although 2021 was not what was expected, there is room for optimism as we look forward to the spring roster and specifically the tight end position.

Replacing Jalen Wydermyer might be a tough task. After all, he was the team's leading receiver in 2021 with 515 yards on 40 catches and four touchdowns.

But it's hard to imagine coach Jimbo Fisher and his offensive staff expecting a tight end to lead the team in receiving yards again, especially with all the talent at wide receiver. And there is plenty of excitement surrounding existing tight ends who will be expected to perform.

And make no mistake, there is already hype surrounding A&M football in 2022 as the Aggies have landed at No. 6 in Sports Illustrated's Way-Too-Early Top-25 Rankings.

Let's take a look at the top-3 candidates to take over Wydermyer's production from last season:

1. Baylor Cupp

Cupp is a redshirt sophomore from Brock, Texas, that has tremendous size at 6-foot-7, 240-pounds, but a frame that should allow him to carry even more weight. In addition to football, Cupp excelled in track & field and is a tremendous athlete. As long as he can stay healthy (he's battled injuries the past two seasons) he is expected to be a pass-catching tight end who can also block very well. 

2. Jake Johnson

An incoming freshman and the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson and brother to new A&M quarterback transfer Max Johnson, Jake comes from a football pedigree. At 6-foot-5, 225-pounds he also holds the size for a successful run through the SEC at tight end but also shows the hands, speed, and route-running ability to make him elite at this level.

3. Donovan Green

Another incoming freshman, Green, at 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, might be the most naturally talented at his position in the program. Green is valuable on the field in any down-and-distance situation and has shown tremendous pass-catching ability.

The Aggies have plenty of options over the next few seasons at the tight end position, and it will be fun to watch how Fisher and Co. plan to use and develop each player moving forward. But either way, A&M should be in good shape heading into 2022.

