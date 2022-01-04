Locked On Aggies: Who Replaces Jahmir Johnson At Left Tackle?

Perhaps the biggest weakness early in the 2021 season for Texas A&M was its offensive line. Four new players were asked to take the place of the 2020 unit that allowed just four sacks in an all-SEC schedule due to COVID-19.

The Aggies are replacing at least two starters on the line in 2022. Kenyon Green, the All-American guard, is a projected first-round pick in April's draft. Jahmir Johnson, the graduate transfer from Tennessee, remains a mystery entering the offseason.

Johnson started 11 games for A&M at left tackle. Overall, his balance of run blocking and pass protection was serviceable, but there were moments of regression and inconsistent play from the blindside.

A&M must land its next left tackle right from the start should they hope to improve off an 8-4 season. The early indication would be that freshman Reuben Fatheree could simply switch sides from right tackle to left tackle.

Coming out of Richmond, Fatheree shined at left tackle thanks to his bend and pass protection. The 6-8, 320-pound tackle started eight games for the Aggies at right tackle following Green's move back inside to guard.

Should LSU transfer Max Johnson win the starting job, Fatheree could remain on the right side as the blindside blocker. Johnson is left-handed, meaning everything is switched from an offensive line perspective.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher might elect to go in a different direction at left tackle, but still, start a name from the 2021 recruiting class. Trey Zuhn from Fort Collins, Colo. was highly regarded coming out of high school, but a torn ACL in his senior season sidelined him last fall.

Could the Aggies elect to go younger with Kam Dewberry from Atascocita? Dewberry, a top-ranked offensive lineman from SI99's class, was a three-year starter for the Eagles and a former teammate of Green. A right tackle by trade but also an option at guard, would he fit the outside at the collegiate level?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down which projected offensive lineman is the best option entering spring football.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

