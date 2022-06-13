2022 Aggies Season Preview: Week 2 Appalachian State

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will kick off their Sun Belt title defense against North Carolina on Sept. 3. But their first big challenge of the season will come against Texas A&Mat Kyle Field on Sept. 10.

The Mountaineers will have some retooling and rebuilding to do before the season begins but have been a consistent winner since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2014.

Appalachian State has won or shared four of the last six conference titles, and for coach Shawn Clark, another 10-win season should be attainable.

The strengths of the offense will be the quarterback and running backs, helped by a stacked offensive line. On defense, linebacker and corner will once again be strengths.

Problem areas could be the young wide receiver corps and the safety positions.

Appalachian State

2021 Record: 10-4 (7-1 in Sun Belt)

Head coach: Shawn Clark

Clark is 20-7 in three seasons as the Mountaineers head coach

Offensive Set: Multiple

Defensive Set: 3-4

Returning starters on offense: 7

The Mountaineers went pass-heavy last season with quarterback Chase Brice who returns for 2022. But his targets will be new. Brice averaged 238 yards per game last season with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Brice, who has spent time at both Clemson and Duke, completed 62.1 percent of his passes and earned conference Newcomer of the Year honors.

Christian Wells is the leading returning receiver, having caught 12 passes for 243 yards in 2021.

Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples return at running back. In Peoples' two seasons with the Mountaineers, he's rushed for 2,237 yards.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Chase Brice*

RB Nate Noel*

WR Christian Wells

WR Kaedin Robinson

WR Dashaun Davis

TE Henry Pearson*

LT Anderson Hardy*

LG Danion Daley*

C Troy Everett

RG Isaiah Helms*

RT Cooper Hodges*

* denotes returning starter

Returning starters on defense: 6

Appalachian State has lost several starters to graduation and the NFL, but the core is still present. All-American corner Stephen Jones Jr., end Nick Hampton, and linebacker Trey Cobb all return, as does nose tackle Jordan Earle.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Deshawn McKnight

NT Jordan Earle*

DE Hansky Paillant

LB Nick Hampton*

LB Tyler Bird

LB Trey Cobb*

LB Brendan Harrington*

CB Steven Jones Jr.*

CB Milan Tucker

S Ryan Huff*

S Nick Ross

* denotes returning starter