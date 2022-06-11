Aggies Made 'Real Good' Impression on Elite QB Jaden Rashada During Official Visit

Following the de-commitment of Eli Holstein, the Texas A&M Aggies are in search of an elite signal-caller to add to their 2023 class, and Pittsburgh (CA) native Jaden Rashada could be the guy.

The Aggies First extended an offer to Rashada last month, which immediately grabbed his attention.



Not long after, Rashada took an official visit to College Station and came away very impressed.

"It was real good," Rashada told AllAggies.com. "They've got something pretty good building up there. Maybe they're a trigger man away. But they made a real good impression on me and my family, so I thought it was a real good, valuable trip."

He was also particularly fond of the Aggies' head coach, Jimbo Fisher, after getting to spend extensive one-on-one time with him for the first time while on campus.

"Its pretty cool just seeing how he coaches and how he treats his players and stuff like that." Rashada said.

Rashada released his top-7 earlier this month, including the Aggies in the group, alongside Ole Miss, LSU, Florida, Oregon, Miami, and California.

He has since taken visits to LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, and Oregon, and has been to Miami multiple times. But while he insists that his top-7 are all still in the mix, the Aggies seem to be standing out among the crowd.

After all, Rashada called the Aggies a 'dream offer' after the scholarship was extended during a recent Elite 11 qualifier in Las Vegas.

"Playing the biggest football, just that crowd and being in Texas is a unique opportunity," Rashada said last month. "It's something to try to make the most of, so that's kind of why I called it that."

Rashada is set to make his announcement on June 18, though according to him, his timeline could extend beyond that if he hasn't come to a firm decision.

