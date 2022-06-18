Staff Predictions: Aggies vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will kick off their Sun Belt title defense against North Carolina on Sept. 3. But their first big challenge of the season will come against Texas A&Mat Kyle Field on Sept. 10.

The Mountaineers will have some retooling and rebuilding to do before the season begins but have been a consistent winner since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2014.

Appalachian State has won or shared four of the last six conference titles, and for coach Shawn Clark, another 10-win season should be attainable.

The strengths of the offense will be the quarterback and running backs, helped by a stacked offensive line. On defense, linebacker and corner will once again be strengths.

Problem areas could be the young wide receiver corps and the safety positions.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

This won’t be an easy win for Texas A&M, but they hold the advantage in just about every conceivable way. That said, Appalachian State has a history of big-time upsets. I think the Aggies avoid that trap here, but it will be closer than the experts think.

Texas A&M 27 Appalachian State 17

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

The Mountaineers aren't going to be cakewalk. Since 2000, Appalachian State has posted a 73.3 winning percentage while seamlessly transitioning from the FCS level. A&M will need strong play from either Max Johnson or Haynes King, but keep a close eye on Devon Achane for a breakout performance. Last season the Mountaineers allowed 119.2 yards per game on the ground. A&M pulls out a win by at least 10.



Texas A&M 31, Appalachian State 14

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

The Aggies are looking to prove to the rest of the college football world they belong in the same conversation with Georgia and Alabama as one of the best in the SEC. And after what should be an easy Week 1 win over the Bearkats of Sam Houston, A&M should be 2-0 in non-conference play early as they prep for the Miami Hurricanes in Week 3.

Texas A&M 36, Appalachian State 17

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

The Aggies will likely find themselves coming into their week two matchup against App State at 1-0, where they will look to move to 2-0. However, they cannot overlook App State as they are coming off a 10-4 season. The Aggies should get the win in week two but it will be a lot closer than some think as App State is not a walk in the park.

Texas A&M 34, Appalachian State 27

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

This won't be an easy out for the Aggies. This is a 'money game' in which they will be tested. The Mountaineers have that iconic win over Michigan, of course. But, App State has won at least 10 games five of the last eight seasons, and it's been bowl-eligible each season. The Aggies' QB play needs to be on point in this one. The defense needs to be, for that matter.

Texas A&M 33, Appalachian State 27

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

