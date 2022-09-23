Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Week 4 Staff Predictions

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks are making final preparations for their game on Saturday at 6 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dubbed the 'Southwest Classic,' the most recent matchups have been decided by 10 points or less. The Razorbacks (3-0) are coming in with an SEC win already, having beaten South Carolina. For the Aggies, it will be their SEC opener.

So who will win? The All Aggies staff provides their predictions below.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: The Aggies looked to have new life against Miami last week, but Arkansas is a different animal. I think the Hogs are too much, and they wear down the Aggies' defense and win on a late score. Arkansas 27, Texas A&M 20

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: A&M started this season in the Top 10, but now the Aggies are the underdog against Arkansas. Aggies quarterback Max Johnson will look less poised against Arkansas’ front seven. The Aggies beat Miami (FL) last week but expect the Razorbacks' offense to put some points up against the Aggies’ suspect defense. Miami made four trips to the red zone last week but only got field goals. Arkansas likely won’t be as generous. Arkansas 28, Texas A&M 17

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: One of the games of the week in college football. The Razorbacks got the best of A&M last season, but both teams have continued to show struggles early this year. Arkansas was down double digits in the fourth quarter at home to Missouri State last week before reeling off three-straight touchdowns for the win. The Aggies, of course, weren’t able to overcome an upset against Appalachian State. A&M looked better with Johnson at quarterback last week in a win over ranked Miami. But Arkansas and quarterback KJ Jefferson will have the upper hand for the second-straight year. Arkansas 34, Texas A&M 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Arkansas has the worst pass defense in FBS right now. Some of that has to be due to the injury to defensive back Jalen Catalon, a big loss for the Razorbacks. The Aggies may finally have their answer at quarterback with Johnson. I’d feel a bit better about this for A&M if Johnson hadn’t started last week. Now the Razorbacks have film on him. The game hinges on whether Johnson can take advantage of Arkansas’ porous pass defense. And I don’t think he’s there yet. Arkansas 33, Texas A&M 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Texas A&M's offense took a step in the right direction under Johnson last week. If not for a few drops by receivers, Johnson's completion rate would have nearly doubled. At the same time, Jefferson is one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in the nation and can win on pure strength. Every year, this game comes down to 10 points or fewer. Even with the inconsistencies by A&M's offense, it counters in its favor with the horrendous play from the Hogs' secondary. This one is going down to the wire. In the end, Johnson makes one more throw than Jefferson to set up a game-winning field goal from kicker Randy Bond. The Southwest Classic trophy heads back to College Station. Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas A&M slightly righted the ship against Miami, but its game against Arkansas will throw that right back off track. Arkansas has no issue handling the Aggie offense and does enough on offense to leave Jerry World with a win. Arkansas 28, Texas A&M 17

