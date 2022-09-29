Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Week 5: Defensive Players to Watch

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC schedule in Week 5 when they face Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

It will technically be the first designated road game since the Week 4 matchup against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in the Southwest Classic was a neutral site game.

Last season, the Aggies and Bulldogs met in an early October tilt with Mississippi State handing Texas A&M a 26-22 loss.

Mississippi State is coming off a disappointing 7-6 overall record and 4-4 conference tally, which tied them for third place in the SEC. In 2022, the Bulldogs find themselves 3-1 overall and 0-1 in league play.

This might be one of the best defensive lines State has had in defensive coordinator Zach Arnett's time in Starkville.

In 2021 the Bulldogs boasted one of the best run defenses in the country, and that was largely in part to the front three. With two of that three returning, the rest of the SEC could be in for a challenge running the ball inside.

With that in mind, here are a few defensive players to watch for the Bulldogs when they face the Aggies in Week 5.

Be sure to stick with AllAggies.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Razorbacks throughout the week.

LB Tyrus Wheat

Wheat returns to State with his extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic with 76 career tackles, 15 for loss, 11 sacks, and two interceptions before 2022. All accomplished in two seasons over the course of 22 games with the Bulldogs.

Wheat is fourth on the team with 17 tackles.

LB Nathaniel Watson

Watson is a returning starter from last season, and with another year of experience under his belt, he'll be even more dangerous. In four previous seasons with the Bulldogs (25 games), he's registered 127 total tackles, 10 for loss, and five sacks.

This year, Watson is second on the team with 29 total tackles and tied for the team lead with two sacks. Watson also has one interception with a return of 51 yards.

CB Emmanuel Forbes

Last season, Forbes was a bright spot in what was an otherwise lacking secondary. In two previous seasons, he has amassed 104 total tackles, 5.5 for loss, one sack, and eight interceptions, running three back for touchdowns.

in 2022, Forbes has one interception and is tied for the team lead with three passes defended.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here