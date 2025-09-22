Here's Who Texas A&M's 3 Protected SEC Opponents Are
Late last month, the Southeastern Conference announced some changes to how operations would go regarding conference starting in the 2026 season, one of the big changes being that they would be moving up to a nine-game conference schedule as opposed to the eight that they currently run.
Another notable change that got many people's attention is that all teams in the SEC will play three games against protected conference opponents, and the remaining six would be against a rotation of the other 12 SEC teams available.
Well, the protected conference opponents have finally been released, and there are a couple of surprises for the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Aggies Will Face Texas, LSU, and Missouri Every Year
Monday morning, the protected opponents were revealed thanks to On3's Chris Low, and in the Texas A&M are the Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers, two opponents that many likely penciled in for Mike Elko's team right off the bat.
However, the third team is the one that might have a few scratching their heads, that team being the Missouri Tigers, rather than the Arkansas Razorbacks, another team that has a notable rivalry with the Aggies.
The Aggies will face Mizzou on November 8 in Columbia, just their third meeting with the team since the 2014 season, while A&M and Arkansas fans will likely just have to hold their breath and hope that the conference schedules the Southwest Classic for 2026.
Either way, that rivalry will seem to get a year's break in between.
The other two teams, however, were pretty much lock-ins for the preserved games as soon as the news was announced.
Texas A&M and LSU's rivalry dates all the way back to 1899, when the Aggies were victorious in their first game against the Tigers with a 52-0 shutout in College Station.
Since then, LSU has come back and currently leads the rivalry with a 32-24-3 all-time record in a series of matchups that includes the seven-overtime classic at Kyle Field in 2018, Joe Burrow putting the finishing touches on his Heisman Trophy campaign in 2019, and last year's game between the two teams that saw Marcel Reed officially mark his spot as QB1 for the Aggies.
As for the Texas rivalry, that speaks for itself, the game between the two teams a hot topic at the Thanksgiving tables across the Lone Star State, as the weekend after the holiday is typically when the game between the two schools takes place.
The Longhorns currently lead the rivalry against the Aggies with a 77-37-5 record, which includes their 17-7 win at Kyle Field last year in the renewal of the rivalry on the gridiron.