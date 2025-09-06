Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Gives Injury Update on QB Marcel Reed
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed looked phenomenal in his Week 2 start against the Utah State Aggies, continuing his impressive 2025 campaign.
In his Week 1 performance, Reed completed 22 of 24 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed eight times for 39 yards.
Before Reed could reach that mark in the Aggies' Week 2 game, he suffered an injury and had to head to the locker room after scrambling in the third quarter. After the game, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko gave an update on the star quarterback’s health.
Mike Elko’s Update on Marcel Reed
“Anticipate Marcel [Reed] and Trey [Zuhn] will be fine,” Elko said after the game. “Trey could have come back. We chose not to just because of the way the game was being played. Fully anticipate Marcel will be fine for next week.”
Zuhn had a scary run-in early in the game. As A&M rumbled forward in the run game, Zuhn got rolled up on and would not return for the rest of the game. Zuhn is the Aggies’ offensive captain and would have been a massive loss had he needed to miss time.
Before Reed gave the 12th Man a good scare, he was on track for an even more impressive performance than last week’s. Reed had completed 19 of 28 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He also earned an impressive 169.2 passer rating. He also contributed to the team’s impressive deep passing game.
“If people are going to load the box on us and try to load up on the run game, we have to be able to execute [deep passing],” Elko said. “So, yeah, I think they were really, really good to see.”
To ease Texas A&M fans’ nerves, Reed’s father, Rod Reed, took to X to reassure them that his son was okay.
At the same time, Elko declined to say what happened to Reed and running back Le’Veon Moss was cryptic with his messaging regarding the passer.
“I talked to him,” Moss said after the game. “He’s in good spirits. I told him I’d just pray for him, you know. The only thing I really could do right now. I don’t know what’s going on. You can just do that, so I’m going to just pray for my brother.”
The Aggies face their first road test of the season next Week when they travel to No. 9 Notre Dame.