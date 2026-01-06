Texas A&M Adds Another SEC Player from the Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies are staying hot on the transfer portal recruiting trail early this offseaon, and the work is hardly done.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas A&M has landed a commitment from South Carolina offensive lineman transfer Trovon Baugh, who remains in the SEC while joining a notable rival.

The Aggies have already landed another transfer offensive lineman from the SEC, and are now building a solid foundation up front for next season.

Texas A&M Building Talented Offensive Line

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas A&M also secured a commitment from LSU Tigers offensve lineman Coen Echols on Monday, giving the Aggies a pair of two intriguing players that are already familiar with the conference.

The offensive line was undoubtedly a priority for Texas A&M this offseason after some highs and lows in that area this season. The Aggies are also losing multiple notable names like Trey Zuhn and Ar'maj Reed-Adams, meaning that adding offensive lineman from the portal was going to be a necessity one way or the other.

After the first round College Football Playoff loss to the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko admitted that the team needed to find some answers in that regard this offseason.

"When you can't establish the run, it makes it hard on Marcel, and we haven't been able to establish the run these last two games. It starts with our inability to run the football. We've got to go into the offseason and figure some things out."

Baugh is now the seventh transfer commitment for Texas A&M since the portal window opened on Jan. 2.

Along with Echols, the Aggies have landed commitments from players like Illinois kicker David Olano, Fresno State tight end Richie Anderson III, Colorado Buffaloes safety Tawfiq Byard, Tulsa linebacker Ray Coney and UTSA tight end Houston Thomas.

The Aggies have already built a talented portal class but there's more work to do. Texas A&M hosted Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman for a visit in College Station and will be looking to win his pledge amid a tight recruiting battle with the Texas Longhorns.

If the Aggies can land Coleman, anything other additions would just be a cherry on top for what's already looking to be a successful offseason for Texas A&M.

Along with Coleman, the Aggies are hosting multiple other talented players, so be on the look out for even more commitments in the coming days.