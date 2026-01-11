Texas A&M Unveils Slick New Baseball Uniforms Ahead of 2026 Season

The Texas A&M Aggies sit just over a month until their 2026 baseball season gets underway when they host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Blue Bell Park in College Station, starting on February 13.

While the team will look to improve on their detrimental 2025 season, the team will also look to keep a trend of nifty-looking uniforms they've over the past few years.

As for this year, the Maroon and White could see a transformation to the Maroon and Gray.

Texas A&M Reveals Gray Uniforms For 2026 Season

Saturday afternoon, the Texas A&M Baseball X page posted a video on their page that was sure to get many people's attention as they anxiously await the first call of "play ball!" for the season.

Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) hits a RBI single against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In the video, hanging on a clothes hanger in various locations around Blue Bell Park, sits a gray-colored Adidas jersey with the typical, script-written "Aggies" in maroon, with the number right below it, essentially the normal home jerseys, but gray instead of white.

The caption below read, "New grays. Cut in new shades," with a gear emoji next to it, along with a link to the Adidas store for fans to purchase.

After coming just one game short of clinching their first baseball national title in 2024, the Aggies saw quite the slump in 2025, finishing 30-26 with an 11-19 conference record, not even giving them a spot in the NCAA Tournament, even after starting the year as D1Baseball.com's preseason No. 1 team and consensus favorite to win the College World Series in Omaha.

And though the team will be without stars of the past such as Jace LaViolette and Ryan Prager after their respective drafting to the MLB, the retainment of many star players, such as outfielder Caden Sorrell and third baseman Gavin Grahovac, as well as the addition of players such as Maryland shortstop Chris Hacopian should still have the 12th Man on the edge of their seats during the spring season.

Grahovac in particular has had a lot of time to dwell on the 2025 season, even though he sat out most of it due to a shoulder injury that only saw him play in the team's first six games in the forgetful season.

“I had a lot of time to myself not on the field, so I was able to mature in a lot of ways that I didn’t know I was able to,” Grahovac said ahead of Fall Ball. “Now being back on the field, I see the game in a whole different perspective. Whether that’s how I treat guys, how I’m around guys. Being able to work with my teammates is the most important part of how to grow.”

The Aggies open up the season with the series against Tennessee Tech, and then a midweek game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before beginning their conference slate against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday, March 13.