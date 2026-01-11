Texas A&M Aggies Host Starting ACC Defensive Tackle Transfer on Official Visit

The Texas A&M Aggies have not sat back in the first week of the transfer portal being open, being a very active team throughout, finding key additions to their roster in order to reload and reshape themselves headed into the 2026 season.

One of the biggest focuses for the Aggies has been finding players in the trenches, especially in a conference like the SEC, where the line of scrimmage is key. Texas A&M has already found several offensive linemen to rebuild for the losses that the unit will take with attrition and a few players on the defensive side of the ball.

And while the Aggies have already loaded up on the line of scrimmage out of the transfer portal, which has not seemed to stop Mike Elko and his coaching staff from hosting players they deemed as targets, with the Aggies hosting another defensive lineman from the portal.

North Carolina Transfer CJ Mims Visits Texas A&M

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman CJ Mims (92) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Per a report on Sunday morning from CBS Sports' Chris Hummer on X, North Carolina Tar Heels transfer defensive tackle CJ Mims is visiting Texas A&M today. The redshirt junior has spent a single season with the Tar Heels and will have one final season of college eligibility remaining.

In his lone season in Chapel Hill, the six-foot-two, 300-pound defensive tackle played in all 12 games of the season, where he recorded 42 total tackles (20 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble. Mims finished the season with the second-highest overall PFF grade (69.3) by a North Carolina interior defensive lineman.

The defensive tackle transferred to North Carolina ahead of the 2025 season, beginning his career with the East Carolina Pirates, where he spent his first three seasons of college football. From 2022-24, Mims saw the field in 25 games for East Carolina, in which he totaled 37 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles over the course of three years.

A product of West Craven High School in Vanceboro, NC, Mims was rated as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class when he signed with East Carolina. Mims was ranked as a top 50 player from the state of North Carolina in the 2022 cycle.

Texas A&M already has one addition to the interior of its defensive line out of the transfer portal in Colorado transfer Brandon Davis-Swain, who committed to Texas A&M earlier this week on Jan. 5. The six-foot-four, 290-pound defensive lineman recorded 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and one pass defended for the Buffaloes this season.

A positive visit with Mims could bring an experienced interior presence to College Station, with the size and frame to play in the SEC if the Aggies were to land Mims' commitment.