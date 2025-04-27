Former Texas A&M WR Micah Hudson Transfers to Texas Tech: 'Always Been Home'
Former Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Micah Hudson is officially making his way back to Lubbock after a brief stint in College Station.
Hudson, who committed to Texas A&M in December before quickly leaving the program unexpectedly in January, has transferred back to Texas Tech, he announced on social media Sunday.
A former five-star commit for Texas Tech, Hudson played his freshman season for the Red Raiders in 2024, posting eight catches for 123 yards.
"Red Raider Nation, Lubbock has always been home, and I'm forever grateful to the Coaching staff, teammates and fans who make that possible," Hudson wrote in a statement. "I'm back to finish what / started. This experience taught me a lot about myself and what it truly means to be a part of the Texas Tech family. God bless!"
Here's a look at his announcement:
Despite the drama surrounding Hudson's time in College Station, the Aggies will hardly miss him. Texas A&M made some impressive additions in portal with K.C. Concepcion, Mario Craver and Jonah Wilson along with bringing in five-star freshman Jerome Myles.
After the Maroon & White spring game, Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III talked about how impressed he's been with the new faces.
“They give great competition,” Lee told reporters. “I feel like KC and Mario have grown throughout spring. They’re starting to get used to the pace of how we practice and how we play. Everybody’s just trying to get back on track from where we left off. I feel like they’re keeping up the good tempo, and they’re providing good work. Those are challenging receivers. They’re short, quick, they’re fast, and they’re smart. They’ve put in good work for the spring.”
The Aggies will open up the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, Aug. 30.