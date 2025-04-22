Former Texas A&M WR Receives Transfer Portal Prediction
Former five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson re-entered the transfer portal this offseason after a brief stint with the Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, he's receiving a prediction for where he'll up end next, and the answer shouldn't be too surprising.
On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction Monday for Hudson to return to the Texas Tech Red Raiders after playing his freshman year in Lubbock this past season. He had eight catches for 123 yards in 2024.
In March, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko confirmed to reporters for the first time that Hudson was no longer with the program.
Following Hudson's quick departure from College Station in January, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that there was uncertainty about his potential return to Texas A&M. If the prediction for Texas Tech comes true, Aggie fans will likely have wished that Hudson had never arrived in the first place in order to avoid the headaches.
"(It's) extremely up in the air right now, so it's a hard situation to get a read on," Zenitz said. "And it's not just a foregone conclusion that Micah is going to be back. There's hope at A&M that that will ultimately be the case, and they are definitely saving a spot for him if he chooses to return, but for right now, he's chosen to step away. And then there's a level of unknown of just the timetable on when he will be back or if he will be back with A&M."
Fortunately for Texas A&M, the loss of Hudson earlier this offseason didn't have any impact on the potential the receiving corps possesses. Aggies cornerback Will Lee III said after the Maroon & White spring game that new additions like K.C. Concepcion and Mario Craver are setting the tone.
“They give great competition,” Lee told reporters. “I feel like KC and Mario have grown throughout spring. They’re starting to get used to the pace of how we practice and how we play. Everybody’s just trying to get back on track from where we left off. I feel like they’re keeping up the good tempo, and they’re providing good work. Those are challenging receivers. They’re short, quick, they’re fast, and they’re smart. They’ve put in good work for the spring.”
The Aggies will begin the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on