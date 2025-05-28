All Aggies

Texas A&M's Mike Elko Highlights Toughness of Competing in SEC

Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies won their first five conference games of the season last year, only to lose the remaining three.

Aaron Raley

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
It shouldn't be a secret to how dominant the Southeastern Conference is.

Not just in college football, but just collegiate sports in general.

The two teams in the College World Series last year? Tennessee and Texas A&M, both SEC teams. The reigning champion in college basketball? The Florida Gators of the SEC. Since 2010, which conference has won the college football national championship nine times? The Southeastern Conference.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And now that he's got a year of head coaching in the toughest conference in sports under his belt, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko now seems to be fully aware of just how intense the competition is that he'll be tasked with facing on a yearly basis.

In a recent interview, Elko highlighted the pressure that the selection committee for the College Football Playoff undergoes, especially when including SEC teams, due to the sheer amount of title contenders the SEC brings to the table every year.

"It's hard to measure what it's like to go through an eight or nine-game SEC schedule," Elko said. "the committee has a tough job to figure out when just looking at resumes. It's hard to say this isn't the toughest conference."

And with all due respect to the Big 10 conference, who has housed the past two national championship teams in Michigan and Ohio State, the unpredictability of the Southeastern Conference is simply something that you have to see to believe.

Elko and his Aggie team went on an inspirational run the first five games of the season, defeating Arkansas in a close contest that came down to the final drive, and blowing out both Missouri and LSU in what many considered upset victories.

The second part of the season? Not so much.

The very week after that exciting LSU defeat, the Aggies would be victims of a rushing attack mauling by the South Carolina Gamecocks, who put up 286 yards on the ground in the 44-20 beating.

The Aggies would defeat New Mexico State in their final non-conference contest, but would then suffer a quadruple-overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers and then a complete beatdown by the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Lone Star Showdown.

Now that Elko is fully aware of the dog-eat-dog world that is the SEC, hopefully next season's conference play will be more consistent under Elko's watch.

Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

