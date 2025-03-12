Mike Elko Reveals 'Biggest Jump' Texas A&M Aggies Have to Make
After an NFL Scouting Combine where just three Texas A&M Aggies received invites to workout in front of NFL personnel in Indianapolis, head coach Mike Elko knows what is needed to take the program to the next level.
The Aggies need to turn into a factory for NFL talent. Not only because the development of NFL talent will do wonders on the recruiting trail, but also because it helps win national championships. This is a fact that Elko spoke about during his recent appearance on "Josh Pate's College Football Show."
"And I think when we talk about what we have to do to take this program over the curve, that's exactly what it is," Elko said. "We have to have more NFL talent on the roster playing for us down the stretch. I think when you look at where we are draft pick wise relative to where we need to be to be winning at the level Texas A&M should be winning at. That's the biggest jump we have to make."
Attracting and developing those NFL prospects doesn't just come via recruiting strictly the highest-rated prospects out of high school. Rather, as Elko noted, it can come from the lower-ranked prospects as well. But more importantly, he wants the Aggies to focus on bringing the players that they believe in most.
"I think it's evaluating the kids that you're bringing into the program and every aspect of the kids that you're bringing into the program," Elko said. "And not are we just getting the highest rated kids we can get, but are we getting kids that we truly believe and know project to be NFL draft picks? Because at the end of the day, when you look at who wins the SEC, it's the team that gets the most guys drafted, right? That's pretty standard throughout the board."
Elko isn't wrong. Just take a look back at some of the most recent national champions. The NFL Draft after Michigan won it in 2023, they had the most players drafted of any program that year with 13. Just two years before them, the Georgia Bulldogs set the all-time record for most players selected in a single draft at 15.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will look to join those ranks this coming year following their national title win, as they just had the most players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine this year at 14. Meanwhile, the Aggies had only Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner, and Nic Scourton.
However, if Elko follows through on his vision of stockpiling the Aggies with NFL talent, this could be the last time Texas A&M has that few of players participating in the workouts up in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future.
