Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Shares Strong Opinion on House V. NCAA Settlement
The coaches of the SEC gathered in Destin, Florida for their annual spring conference meeting on Tuesday morning, with the implementation and implications of House V. NCAA looming on July 1.
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko aired his grievances regarding the timeline surrounding the decision and lack of clarity when he spoke with reporters.
One of the biggest changes potentially coming to college football is the $20.5 million revenue-sharing cap, which is expected to be a drastic change in the heart of the offseason. Schools would be able to share up to $20.5 million directly with their players, and will increase by four percent over the next ten seasons.
“I couldn’t imagine an NFL team getting halfway through the offseason and deciding to change their salary cap rules,” Elko said. “That’s what I guess we’re doing.”
Echoing his NFL offseason thoughts, Elko also sounded off on the two-window transfer portal model.
“What are the professional models, and what do they seem to look like,” Elko asked. ”It certainly seems as though free agency happens once, not twice, and it happens right after the season before you start practicing. That seems to be the landscape for every single professional league across the world. So why we believe that that should not be how this works, it is hard to get your head wrapped around."
On top of the revenue-sharing cap, a new roster cap has also been proposed. If passed, teams would have a hard-cap of 105 players on their roster, compared to the SEC’s current 85. Elko expressed empathy for high school recruits trying to navigate the ever-changing landscape.
"I think the best thing you can do is just be honest with the kids, communicate with the kids and empathize to some degree about the uncertainty, because it is more for them,” Elko said. ”That is what I have said to a lot of them. It is challenging for us to manage a roster, but it is more challenging for a 19-year-old to not know what his place on a football team is as we head into the summer. It is an awkward situation, so hopefully we get a resolution sooner rather than later."
In the meantime, the college football world awaits judge Claudia Wilken’s final decision regarding House V. NCAA.