Texas A&M Aggies Rematch vs. Notre Dame Named Top-10 Non-Conference Matchup
Just like they did a year ago, the Texas A&M Aggies will have an early season marquee matchup out of conference. This time though, it will see them travel to South Bend, Indiana, where they will look to pay Notre Dame back for spoiling head coach Mike Elko's first game in charge of the Aggies.
After the Fighting Irish made it to the national championship game, where they fell to Ohio State Buckeyes, excitement for this season's matchup between the two has only heightened. That excitement is reflected in ESPN analyst Greg McElroy's top 10 non-conference matchup rankings, where he had the Aggies' Week 3 game at No. 5.
“Coach Mike Elko enters the second year. They get everybody back on the offensive line. The offense in general should be excellent,” McElroy said on his "Always College Football" podcast. “And their quarterback should be a lot more advanced than he was last year. He didn’t even play against Notre Dame in Week 1. So, now, that should be an incredible matchup when the Aggies head to South Bend there in the middle of September.”
Last season's matchup was more of a defensive battle, in which Notre Dame pulled out the 23-13 win. That was despite only passing for 158 yards. The Irish leaned heavily on its ground game, rushing for 198 yards and two touchdowns with then-sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love leading the way with 91 yards and a score.
With a new quarterback set to be under center for Notre Dame as Riley Leonard departed for the NFL, the offensive approach may not differ much in the rematch. That could be unlike the Aggies, who after an offseason where they focused on adding playmakers at receiver, will be hoping to find more success through the air.
Even with then-starter Conner Weigman, the Texas A&M offense managed just 100 yards passing versus the Irish. While Weigman may be considered more of a pocket passer than Reed, the strengthened set of receivers may give them an edge.
The Aggies will kick off their season on Saturday, August 30th at home versus the UTSA Roadrunners. Kickoff inside Kyle Field is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST.