Myles Garrett Heaps Praise on Dallas Cowboys Star Micah Parsons
When former Texas A&M Aggies star pass rusher Myles Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Cleveland Browns back in March, it was a milestone moment not just for him.
With his new extension, Garrett, a four-time All-Pro and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, became the NFL's highest-paid defensive player in the league by a considerable margin, now making $40 million per year. Top pass rushers have always been worth a premium, but Garrett raised the value for the position exponentially with his new deal.
Now, Garrett wants to see other pass rushers receive the same treatment. After throwing out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game on Sunday, Garrett said that Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons should be the next to receive a massive extension.
"I think he deserves whatever he's earned," Garrett told Abby Jones of DLLS Sports. "I mean, the guy is special. Once I got the chance to train with him, I've seen his work ethic, I've seen how he attacks the weights, running. He's 100 percent committed to his craft and getting better every day, and [he's] someone who produces on the field and has that dedication to the game. He should get every penny he's owed."
Parsons, 26, has 52.5 sacks and two first-team All-Pro selections in four NFL seasons. He's also had 12 or more sacks each season.
The former Penn State star is set to play the 2025 season on his fifth-year option, which will pay him just over $24 million. However, he's looking for a long-term extension with a significantly higher annual value, even if it's not quite Garrett's $40 million.
Recently, Parsons shared he was hopeful that he could land a new deal by the time training camp begins next month.
"I'm pretty hopeful. I'm still hanging tight," Parsons said, per NFL.com. "I understand it's up to [owner Jerry Jones]. He gives the green light on everything, so hopefully, something is done by next month."
Last year, the Cowboys signed wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott to extensions just before the season, which made them some of the highest-paid players at their respective positions. It's possible that a similar situation could be brewing for Parsons this year.