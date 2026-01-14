Texas A&M Aggies Resign Starting Center to New Massive Deal

While the 2025 college football season is quickly coming to an end, with a national champion being decided within the next week, the transfer portal has dominated the headlines surrounding college football in the past few weeks.

And the Texas A&M Aggies have been at the forefront of the transfer portal, with head coach Mike Elko looking to reload his roster ahead of the 2026 season, as the Aggies have been extremely active in the portal, adding new players at almost every position group.

The Aggies have been busy through the transfer portal, with players committing to the squad for 2026 and players from the 2025 roster who entered the transfer portal finding new homes. Interweaving into all that action is roster retention, with the Aggies bringing back one of their own key players on a substantial-sized deal.

Mark Nabou Jr. Pens New Seven-Figure Deal to Return

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) blocks during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Per a report from SeaTown Sports' Kevin Cacabelos, and confirmed by GigEm247's Carter Karels, Texas A&M starting center Mark Nabou Jr. has resigned with the Aggies for the 2026 season on a deal that is worth up to $1.2 million, undoubtedly making Nabou one of the highest-paid centers in all of college football.

Throughout the 2025 season, Nabou was one of the key pieces of the Texas A&M offensive line that guided the Aggies to an appearance in the College Football Playoff. As the offensive lineman played in all 13 games of the season and started in 12, his starts came primarily at the center spot on the offensive line.

Nabou was one of the most reliable pieces of the Aggies' offensive line, playing 756 snaps in the 2025 season, in which he graded out at 75.7 as a pass blocker by Pro Football Focus, with only 12 pressures allowed this past season, and committed just one penalty.

The return of the six-foot-four, 330-pound offensive lineman will be a welcome one in College Station, with the Aggies' offensive line room taking a big hit heading into the 2026 season, losing the likes of starters Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Trey Zuhn III, and Chase Bisontis, among others. Securing the return of a player like Nabou solidifies one spot on the offensive line that the Aggies won't have to rebuild.

As noted, Texas A&M will be losing several starting offensive linemen heading into the 2026 season, and the Aggies have done well to address that dire need by bringing in plenty of offensive linemen out of the transfer portal with SEC experience with the additions of LSU transfers Tyree Adams and Coen Echols, Alabama transfer Wilkin Formby, and South Carolina transfer Trovon Baugh.