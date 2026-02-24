Why Texas A&M is Set to Dominate NFL Combine

With the 2026 NFL Combine just days away, Texas A&M enters the week as the nation's most represented program. An NCAA-high 13 Aggies earned invitations to Indianapolis, highlighting just how far the the roster has come under head coach Mike Elko.

Texas A&M's complete group of combine participants includes: Chase Bisontis (OL), Nate Boerkircher (TE), Dametrious Crownover (OL), KC Concepcion (WR), Cashius Howell (DL), Will Lee III (DB), Le'Veon Moss (RB), Tyler Onyedim (DL), Ar'Maj Reed-Adams (OL), Albert Regis (DL), Scooby Williams (LB), Taurean York (LB), and Trey Zuhn III (OL).

Behind the Aggies, the Alabama Crimson Tide is sending 12 athletes to the combine, with the LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes following closely behind with 11 invitees. Even in an SEC-dominated combine field, the Aggies stand alone at the top with the nation's deepest draft class.

Why A&M's Combine Class Reflects Elko's Blueprint

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) and wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) line up during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M's large representation at the combine isn't an accident. Since being hired to be the program's head coach in late-2023, his approach has been pretty simple: recruit players who fit the system and develop them the right way so they're ready for the next level.

While the Aggies emphasized that development before Elko arrived on campus, nobody has leaned into it quite like he has. This year's 13 combine invitees are proof that his methods are working. Texas A&M's 2026 draft class is built around exactly the types of players that Elko has prioritized in his recruiting — offensive linemen, elite defenders, and dynamic skill-position players.

Bisontis, Reed-Adams, Crownover, and Zuhn III all hail from the Aggies' 2025 offensive line, which ranked among the top units in the country. Their ability to protect quarterback Marcel Reed in the backfield is a massive reason they led the program to its first ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Also a part of the Aggies' offense, Concepcion, Moss, and Boerkircher all provided the program with then necessary depth needed to sustain their 11-0 start to the season. Concepcion led Texas A&M's pass catchers with 61 receptions for 919 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, making him a notable prospect in this year's draft.

On defense, the Aggies' talent pipeline is just as evident, with several key contributors now getting their shot on the national stage. Cashius Howell and Taurean York headline the draft prospects that played on Texas A&M's 2025 defense, but they're far from alone.

Lee III, Onyedim, Regis, and Williams all played meaningful roles for the Aggies' defense as well. Lee III led the team in pass deflected, and even totaled the fifth most tackles on the team with 50. Regis and Onyedim both followed closely behind Lee III in tackles with 49 and 48 respectively, with both defensive tackles recording at least 2.0 sacks.

For guys like Concepcion, Howell, and York, the NFL Combine is just a chance to confirm what NFL scouts and coaches already know about them. Both Concepcion and Howell are projected to be taken in the first round, largely because of their overall upside and versatility that can translate to the NFL-level.

For the rest of the Aggies, the combine represents a chance to boost their overall draft stock. While a strong draft week in Indianapolis might not result in any more prospects being taken on Day One, it can be the difference between being a third and fourth or even a sixth and seventh round selection.