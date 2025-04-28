Texas A&M TE Accepts Invite To Indianapolis Colts Rookie Minicamp
After spending a year in what seemed like the shadows of the Kyle Field sideline, Texas A&M tight end Shane Calhoun is getting a real chance to prove himself to NFL coaches.
The tight end, who transferred to College Station from East Carolina last offseason, has accepted an invitation from the Indianapolis Colts to join their rookie minicamp after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, per an announcement from Texas A&M.
Calhoun did not find himself high on the tight end depth chart for Mike Elko in his lone season in College Station, catching only three passes for 57 yards, highlighted by a 36-yard reception in the bowl game against the USC Trojans.
What Calhoun was unable to show during the season, he surely showed after it at Texas A&M's Pro Day late last month, recording a team-high 11' broad jump, a team-tying 39-inch vertical jump, and running a head-turning 4.48 40-yard dash time.
For comparison, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, widely regarded by some as the best at his position, ran his 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds in 2017, and the record for tight end is currently held by Vernon Davis, another 49ers y-spot, after he covered the ground in 4.38 seconds in 2006.
Calhoun was a standout during his sophomore year at East Carolina when he caught 25 passes for 202 yards and two receiving touchdowns and posted similar stats during his redshirted freshman and junior year.
Should Calhoun be named to the Colts' main roster, he would be under the tutelage of veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox and will also be alongside standout Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
After showing what he is capable of at the Aggie Pro Day, there still lies the possibility of Calhoun transforming his skill and joining the ranks of the NFL's elite big men with players like Kittle and Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who is fresh off one of the best offensive rookie years in NFL history.