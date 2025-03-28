Full Results From Texas A&M's Pro Day: Shane Calhoun, Nic Scourton Show Out
The stars came out to shine Thursday afternoon.
The Texas A&M Aggies football team held their 2025 Pro Day at the Bright Football Complex, giving their NFL-level talent a chance to showcase their skills in front of scouts representing all 32 NFL teams.
Three NFL head coaches were also in attendance, Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons, DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans, and Brian Schottenheimer, the Dallas Cowboys' new head coach.
Overall, 80 NFL personnel were in attendance, representing every NFL team.
Defensive lineman Nic Scourton, Shemar Turner, and Rodas Johnson showed fiery passion and violent handwork in the lineman drills throughout the afternoon, and Scourton was seen chatting with multiple scouts present, especially the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.
One can only imagine the Aggie tandem of Scourton and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in Green Bay.
In the skill players' drills, the standout was tight end Shane Calhoun, who tied the team lead in the vertical jump at 39 inches along with defensive back Trey Jones III, had the highest broad jump at 11'0, and ran the fastest 40-yard dash out of every Aggie prospect with a 4.43, just .05 seconds off of the current 40-yard dash record by a tight end set by Vernon Davis in 2006.
Wide receiver Jahdae Walker also showed off his athleticism in front of the scouts and coaches, posting the fastest time in the 20-yard shuttle (4.13) and in the L-cone drill (6.70). Walker was right behind Calhoun in the 40-yard dash, running a 4.45.
Aside from his impressive defensive line work, Rodas Johnson showed off his strength Thursday afternoon, pressing 245 lbs. a team-leading 20 times.
Defensive lineman Shemar Stewart chose to sit out the Aggie Pro Day, citing rehab from a hamstring injury he suffered at the NFL Combine, but most would probably agree that Stewart showed all that he needed to at the Combine earlier this month.
Here are the full results from the Texas A&M Pro Day, listing the top three in each drill:
Bench Press:
Rodas Johnson (DL) - 20
Tre Watson (TE) - 19
Solomon DeShields (LB) - 17
Vertical Jump:
Shane Calhoun (TE) - 39 inches
Trey Jones III (DB) - 39 inches
Solomon DeShields (LB) - 37 inches
Broad Jump:
Shane Calhoun (TE) - 11'0"
Solomon DeShields (LB) - 10'9"
Trey Jones III (DB) - 10'7"
40-Yard Dash:
Shane Calhoun (TE) - 4.43
Jahdae Walker (WR) - 4.45
Jaydon Hill (DB) - 4.45
20-Yard Shuttle:
Jahdae Walker (WR) - 4.13
Jabre Barber (WR) - 4.14
B.J. Mayes (DB) - 4.15
L-Cone Drill:
Jahdae Walker (WR) - 6.70
B.J. Mayes (DB) - 6.95
Jabre Barber (WR) - 6.96
The NFL Draft is now under a month away, starting on April 24. Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton have been represented in many mock drafts as first-round picks, but after Thursday afternoon, don't be surprised if guys like Shane Calhoun or Jahdae Walker are picked within the first couple of days of the draft. Many NFL teams could use a tight end or wideout with the abilities the two Aggies possess.