Texas A&M Aggies Spotlight Player of the Week: Taurean York
Texas A&M football made the most of its bye week by returning to action against Auburn and utterly dominating the Tigers on defense. There was nowhere to run nor anywhere to throw, thanks to the shutdown effort by all facets of the unit.
While there was a handful of players that stepped up to tame the Tigers on Saturday, the one Aggie that stood above the rest was linebacker Taurean York. A junior out of Temple, Texas, York has started every game since coming to College Station, and his game against Auburn was among his best.
Whether it was coming up with the tackle or adding pressure for a throw-away pass, York made his presence known to the Kyle Field faithful by celebrating heartily to the joyous cheers of the fifth-largest crowd in A&M history.
Quarterback on Defense
Though penalties kept the Aggies from putting the game away early, York had the defense ready for the challenge of keeping the Tigers back. As a linebacker and team captain, York is used to keeping his squad in line.
York contributed a sack on a critical third down, which was one of 13 third-down stops. Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold was rattled and under pressure the whole night, and York picked up six solo tackles and even a pass deflection.
The young field general has plenty of experience when it comes to stepping up in Southeastern Conference play, as a year ago, York added the exclamation point to a win over LSU by picking off quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in a game that set up quarterback Marcel Reed's rise to QB1 for the Aggies.
In order to have a strong finish to their season, unlike a year ago, the Aggies will need a stout defensive effort yet again from York and Co. as they continue to control their destiny heading into the middle part of the season.
Again, York is used to the situation. As a preseason second-team All-American selection, York has had high expectations placed on him since even before the 2025 season began. It seems that to this point, he has taken them to heart and performed, leading the Aggies in tackles to this point.
Now gearing up to face two more SEC opponents at home, in Mississippi State and Florida, York can stay sharp and keep the defense on point as the Aggies quest for an SEC title game hangs in the balance.