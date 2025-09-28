All Aggies

Texas A&M Reaches Unfamiliar Milestone in Win Over Auburn

Texas A&M starts the season 4-0 for the first time in nearly a decade.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field.
The Texas A&M Aggies were in an absolute rock fight of a game against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. 

To call the game an ugly victory would be an understatement, with both offenses seeming to sputter and both teams recording over 10 penalties before time expired. In the grand scheme of things, it does not necessarily matter how the Aggies won, just that they won. 

The win over the Tigers moved the Fightin’ Farmers to 4-0, a feat they have not achieved since 2016. 

Farmers Fight in Texas A&M Win

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) tackles Auburn Tigers tight end Brandon Frazier (87) during the third quarter at Kyle Field.

Over the course of the past two Texas A&M wins, the team has committed 26 penalties, docking the Aggies over 200 yards between the two games. Any time a team can manage to win while consistently shooting itself in the foot is impressive. 

“Yeah, we won two games without playing our best football,” head coach Mike Elko said after the game. “That's a testament to character, culture and just grinding out wins. Again, that won't last forever. That's not lost on me. But I do think when you go find different ways to win, you know, one game you throw the ball, one game you run the ball, one game you win on offense, one game you win on defense, it gives you an opportunity to go out and win and sustain success over long periods of time.”

And again, our defensive kids stood up today and made an awful lot of stops and helped us go out there and win a football game.”

A major contributor to the Aggies’ success this season has been quarterback Marcel Reed. Over the course of four games, Reed has played very well for the Maroon and White, recording over 1,000 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, two interceptions, 119 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

“It means a lot,” Reed said. “I really didn't know the history of that. We're just doing what we can to get wins every day. We're trying to execute our championship execution and play our best ball. It wasn't that today, obviously, but we got the job done and we're on to next week.”

If the Aggies can manage to put together a clean game, the sky is the limit according to Reed. 

“I mean, if the defense plays like that again and we eliminate penalties, we were already ahead of them by 200 yards,” Reed said. “We lost 100 yards ourselves from penalties. If we don't, there's probably 30, 40 points on the board. And we don't score 16 with 300-something, 400 yards of offense.”

The Aggies are set to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, a team that just took the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers to overtime.

