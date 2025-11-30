Texas A&M LB Not Sugarcoating Loss to Texas: 'This One Hurts'
Friday night in Austin began as one of hope for the 12th Man, as the Texas A&M Aggies were holding up nicely against the Texas Longhorns, up 10-3 at halftime, already significantly better progress than they had against the team a year ago.
But then the second half happened. Texas quickly took back the lead and just like that game last year at Kyle Field, costly mistakes by the Aggies late in the game prevented them from achieving victory in the Lone Star Showdown.
This year, however, the mistakes were on both sides of the ball for the Maroon and White, between Marcel Reed's two late interceptions and the defense allowing a 35-yard rushing touchdown to Arch Manning, many fingers could be pointed for the loss.
"Obviously This One Hurts"
York, one of three captains for the Aggies, was visibly upset about the loss, given how much the meant to York personally, but still clearly had his mind set on what awaited the team next in the College Football Playoff.
"Oh yeah, you know, we're still good," York said after the loss. "Probably gonna get a good little seed. We just got to go play four games in a row to go win the championship."
York admitted how much of a pain losing the rivalry game for the second straight year was, but again went back to getting into the playoff mentality, saying that it simply "wasn't A&M's time" to win against the Longhorns.
"Obviously this one hurts, you want to win that trophy, you want to have the in-state rivalry bragging rights, but you know, it wasn't our time," York continued. "So, we have just got to keep on pushing forward and getting ready for the playoffs."
When the Temple native was asked about what allowed their second half collapse on defense, York was quick to credit the Longhorns on their play, and that A&M kept giving them the chances to come back.
"I mean, we just busted way too many things, you can't bust it," York said. "Plays like that, against an upper-echelon team like Texas, you can't close off, it's gotta be down-to-down football."
York finished second on the Aggies with 11 total tackles on the night, only behind Dalton Brooks' 12.
With a spot in the SEC Championship no longer an option, the Aggies will now wait to see who they will likely host at Kyle Field in the first round of the College Football Playoff.