Texas A&M LB Not Hearing 'Transfer Portal Talk' Ahead of Spring Game
As Texas A&M nears its Maroon & White Game, junior linebacker Taurean York shared his goals for the intra-squad scrimmage during his media availability on Wednesday.
A message that echoed throughout his six-minute press conference was the new mentality the linebackers have. Following a defensive landslide in the 2024 season finale against USC in the Las Vegas bowl. York said coach Mike Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman have tweaked the defense. The defense is simplified, encouraging every defender, not just linebackers, to fly downhill and play fast.
An point of emphasis that Elko had been preaching since the start of spring ball was leadership arising from within, thought the players, which aligns with what York said he learned as a captain last season.
“It takes everybody on the team,” York said. “Just because I have a ‘C’ on my chest doesn’t mean I should be the only leader on the team. It takes everybody. We need a lot more leaders, a lot more player-led stuff going on and we’re working on that.
With the transfer portal opening Wednesday, York expressed his confidence in his team to stick together as unit.
”It’s our team,” York said. “If guys feel like they have to go to the transfer portal, I mean, that’s on them, their own desires. We have a very tight-knit team and I haven’t heard nothing about transfer portal talk, so I’m proud of that.”
While York spoke highly of multiple teammates, he could not say enough good things about senior defensive lineman Cashius Howell, who he took with the first pick in the Maroon & White Game team selection process.
”He’s a beast,” York said. “He‘ll put it on display, trust me. He’s really good. I invest a lot into Cashius because I know what he’s capable of and he can be a leader and guys look up to him on the team. I love Cashius and the team loves Cashius, and that’s what is most important.”
The Maroon & White Game kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free. The game will also be streamed on SEC Network+.