Texas A&M Transfer Expected To Visit Surprising Big 12 School
Texas A&M Aggies freshman wide receiver Micah Hudson’s arrival in the transfer portal has been long awaited.
The former five-star receiver is expected to visit Utah this weekend, as reported by On3’s Steve Wiltfong. Hudson’s stint in College Station was short lived. The receiver committed to A&M on Dec. 15, and by mid-January, his future with the team was already in jeopardy when he stepped away citing personal reasons. He was slated to join a three-headed monster of a wide receiver transfer class when the Fightin’ Farmers brought in Kevin Concepcion from NC State and speedy Mario Craver from Mississippi State.
Prior to joining the Aggies, Hudson caught eight passes for 123 yards while at Texas Tech. He was plagued with injuries throughout his time as a Red Raider, missing nearly all of spring practice and the final three games of the season. Hudson made history with Texas Tech when he became the first five-star to sign with the program out of high school.
In his time at Lake Belton High School, Hudson made a name for himself after accounting for more than 3,500 receiving yards and 57 receiving touchdowns over four prep seasons. He earned District 4-5A Division I MVP honors in his senior year. Hudson was also a top-10 finalist for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award. His performance combined with his 6-foot, 190-pound frame earned him a five-star ranking, which Hudson has yet to live up to. The receiver still has three years of eligibility to prove himself.
A&M will evaluate the strengths of its receiver room when it plays in its annual Maroon & White Spring Game on Saturday at Kyle Field at 2 p.m. Admission is free and the game will be streamed on SEC Network+.