Micah Hudson Rejoining Texas A&M Aggies 'Not a Forgone Conclusion'
The Texas A&M Aggies' busy offseason is being headlined by an unexpected departure, and now concern appears to be growing on that front.
It was reported Thursday by On3 that Texas A&M transfer receiver Micah Hudson, who committed to the Aggies on Dec. 15, would be stepping away from the team for undisclosed reasons. Originally a four-star recruit in the 2024 class out of Lake Belton (Temple, TX), Hudson had just eight catches for 124 yards as a freshman this season with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Considering Hudson's recent arrival to College Station, the news was surprising to say the least. And unfortunately for A&M fans, there's reportedly a ton of growing uncertainty surrounding the situation.
Matt Zenitz of 247Sports said Friday on the 247Sports College Football Show that there's no guarantee Hudson will rejoin the Aggies after being committed to the program for barely over a month.
"(It's) extremely up in the air right now, so it's a hard situation to get a read on," Zenitz said. "And it's not just a foregone conclusion that Micah is going to be back. There's hope at A&M that that will ultimately be the case, and they are definitely saving a spot for him if he chooses to return, but for right now, he's chosen to step away. And then there's a level of unknown of just the timetable on when he will be back or if he will be back with A&M."
Whatever Hudson is dealing with could be bigger than football. But from a personnel standpoint, his potential absence next season would take away an extra element from Mike Elko's new-look offense. The Aggies have also added portal commitments from transfer receivers Mario Craver (Mississippi State), KC Concepcion (N.C. State) and Jonah Wilson (Houston). Zenitz reported that Texas A&M was also going to host Penn State transfer receiver Harrison Wallace III for a visit.
Time will tell how Hudson's situation plays out and if he'll ever see the field with Texas A&M. The Aggies open up the 2025 regular season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against UTSA.
