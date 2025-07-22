Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers: Way-Too-Early Week 9 Preview
October 26, 2024, is a night Texas A&M fans will most likely never forget, the kind of night that sparks the question, “Where were you when it happened?”. The No. 8-ranked LSU Tigers came into Kyle Field for a highly anticipated blackout game against the No. 14 Aggies.
LSU dominated all game until a quarterback wearing No. 10 jogged onto the field. When Marcel Reed replaced Conner Weigman, everything changed. In what would become known as “The Marcel Reed Game”, the redshirt freshman stunned an unprepared LSU defense, engineering 21 unanswered points to lead the Aggies to a 38–23 comeback victory.
Now, these bitter rivals turn their attention to October 25, 2025, when LSU will host Texas A&M under the lights at Death Valley, with revenge on the Tigers’ minds after last season’s upset.
Way Too Early Preview
After losing seven players to the 2025 NFL Draft, LSU head coach Brian Kelly brought in the No. 1 transfer class in the nation, looking to improve their 9-4 finish in 2024.
The portal class features eight additions on offense and nine additions on the defensive side. One of the offensive additions is former Texas A&M tight end, Donovan Green.
The biggest difference between this year’s matchup to last year will be the five guys charged with protecting senior quarterback Garret Nussmeier. Four of the seven draftees were starting linemen, leaving Nussmeier with a mostly rebuilt front. While the Tigers added Braelin Moore (Virginia Tech) and Josh Thompson (Northwestern) via the portal, the unit will rely heavily on underclassmen to fill the gaps left by one of the nation's top O-lines in 2024.
Despite having a top O-line, LSU struggled mightily trying to get anything going on the ground against A&M last year, rushing for a mere 24 yards in 23 carries. The Aggie front four also put pressure on Nussmeier all game, forcing three interceptions that completely altered the outcome of the game.
Contrary to LSU’s struggles in the trenches, Texas A&M returns all five starters, forming one of the early favorites to win the Joe Moore Award for best offensive line. With a veteran lineup front, Marcel Reed is in prime position to elevate his game both as a passer and with his gifted legs.
The O-line was a huge question for Brian Kelly during SEC Media Days, but that did not stop the media members from predicting LSU to finish No. 4 in the SEC standings, even garnering 20 first-place votes. Texas A&M, meanwhile, didn’t receive a single first-place nod and was projected to finish eighth when the dust settles in December.
Before these two rivals meet in late October, both will have navigated tough roads. LSU faces a daunting stretch that includes Clemson, Florida, Ole Miss, and South Carolina. Texas A&M’s path isn’t easy either, with matchups against Notre Dame, Auburn, and South Carolina all on deck before the trip to Baton Rouge.
With both teams circling this showdown the moment the SEC schedule dropped, expect fireworks when the Aggies roll into Death Valley on October 25.