Texas A&M Aggies Predicted for Disappointing Finish in 2025 SEC Standings
After SEC Media Days, all media members in attendance cast their preseason predictions ballot for the All-SEC teams and the final conference standings. Per the predictions of the order of finish within the conference, the 2025 season looks like it could be a disappointing one for the Texas A&M Aggies.
For one, the predicted SEC champion was their arch-rival, the Texas Longhorns. As they head into Year 5 of head coach Steve Sarkisian, they not only look set to enter the year as the AP's No. 1-ranked team, but they are the overwhelming favorite to win the SEC.
Texas received 96 votes for first place, which has them beating second-place Georgia. The very team that beat them twice last season received only 44 first-place votes. Meanwhile, the Aggies look set to continue their wait in contending for the conference championship, as they are predicted to finish eighth in the standings.
Aggies Set for Year 2 Disappointment?
The Aggies didn't even receive a single first-place vote. Only Alabama, LSU, and South Carolina received double-digit votes for the top spot. Meanwhile, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Auburn all received at least one vote.
However, that prediction of the Aggies regressing from the team that was a game away from playing for its first SEC Championship, to finishing eighth, doesn't match what Elko and co. are seemingly expecting.
“I don’t think you can quantify how challenging year one truly is,” Elko said. “When you have to go into a place and build everything; build culture, build scheme, build practice habits, build practice tempos, design, build everything. Our staff and I are excited about the growth that will happen in year one and year two in our program.”
He didn't put out an exact prediction for what he believes the Aggies will do this coming season. However, he did set the expectation that there would be growth shown from Year 1 to Year 2.
After a disappointing finish to last season, the expectation at minimum is seemingly nine wins for the Aggies in Year 2 under Elko. If they finish the regular season at 9-3, it will be hard to see them ranked No. 8 in the SEC.
The Aggies will kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30th when they welcome the UTSA Roadrunners to Kyle Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.