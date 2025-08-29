All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs UTSA Roadrunners Preview: Staff Predictions

With the Roadrunners coming to town, here's what the Aggies On SI staff predict for the season opener.

Olivia Sims

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico State Aggies safety Da'Marcus Crosby (2) defends as Texas A&M Aggies tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) runs the ball during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
With the season opener taking place tomorrow, Saturday, August 30, Texas A&M hosts UTSA for what should be a fun in-state matchup for both teams. With the Aggies coming off an 8-5 season after starting 7-1, they have a lot to prove as they return for the 2025 season.

These two programs have only met up twice before, with Texas A&M securing both victories in Kyle Field in 2016 and 2019. The Aggies won 23-10 in 2016, before winning 45-14 in 2019, in a blowout fashion.

With the Aggies taking the field tomorrow evening, here is what the Aggies On SI staff predicts as the season opener is soon underway.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks for an open receiver during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Olivia Sims, Staff Writer

With the Roadrunners returning to Kyle Field for a third time, I expect no different than the first two matchups. After ending the season on a sour note, losing four of its last five, Texas A&M has a lot to prove as it enters the 2025 season ranked No. 19. I expect a ton of passing yards from Marcel Reed, as well as rushing yards, using his dual-threat capability to the fullest. In a typical Kyle Field night game, I expect the Aggies to sweep away the Roadrunners in good fashion.

Texas A&M 41, UTSA 13

Jon Alfano, Staff Writer

UTSA is far from a pushover, but let’s be real, this is Texas A&M’s game to lose. The Aggies simply outclass the Roadrunners in talent at every position. The main thing to watch for is how well the new pieces, particularly at wide receiver, mesh together before the big game two weeks from now.

Texas A&M 41, UTSA 14

DJ Burton, Staff Writer

The Aggies’ biggest strength is their offensive line. Their experienced group of big guys will set the tone early and dominate against UTSA’s inexperienced defense. Once the run game gets rolling, A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein will air it out, allowing quarterback Marcel Reed to air it out and expose the Roadrunners’ weak secondary. While UTSA quarterback Owen McCown will have a day, it won’t be enough.

Texas A&M 42, UTSA 21

Noah Ruiz, Staff Writer

The Aggies have waited a long time to return to the Kyle Field lights. I expect the offensive side of the ball to be ready to explode with some fireworks. With Marcel Reed in his first season as a full-time starter, he will be ready to show he is one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference. A big win is coming, but once the starters come out, it'll be the only time we'll see the UTSA offense in any capacity.

Texas A&M 42, UTSA 10

Aaron Raley, Staff Writer

Mike Elko’s second season as the Aggie head coach begins the same way as the first one did, a home season opener at Kyle Field. However, last year, they were playing a national championship caliber team in Notre Dame, giving Elko a massive test right out of the gate. This year, the pressure lessens with UTSA coming to College Station, and the team should take full advantage of this and get an easy win to boost their confidence to begin the season. Ags by a country mile.

Aggies 41, Roadrunners 10

