What Happened Last Time Texas A&M Faced UTSA?
Last year, the Texas A&M Aggies opened the season with a bang, hosting College Gameday as they welcomed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to Kyle Field in probably the biggest game of Week 1. This year, they have a quieter opener against the UTSA Roadrunners at home on Saturday night.
That's not to say that the Roadrunners will be pushovers. Jeff Traylor's team is coming off a respectable 7-6 finish in its second season in the American Conference and return many of last year's top players, including quarterback Owen McCown and running back Robert Henry Jr. Additionally, the Roadrunners have two 11+-win seasons in the past five years, so they're not to be taken lightly.
Based on their past history, though, the Aggies should have the edge.
Texas A&M 2-0 All-Time Against UTSA
The last time the Aggies played the Roadrunners came on Nov. 2, 2019, when they cruised to a 45-14 victory in front of the home crowd. Kellen Mond had himself a respectable day, completing 16 of 21 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown, but the real star of the show was running back Isaiah Spiller, who ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns on just 20 carries.
This game was a bit of a tune-up for the Aggies ahead of a grueling home stretch, but unfortunately, even that wasn't enough to save them. They made short work of South Carolina the following week, but lost back-to-back games on the road to Georgia and eventual-champion LSU to close the regular season, the latter of which being a 50-7 blowout on Joe Burrow's senior night. They at least ended the season on a high-note with a 24-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl, but after starting the year as the No. 12 team in the AP Poll, they didn't quite live up to expectations.
Going back further, the Aggies' first ever matchup against the Roadrunners came on Nov. 11, 2016, when they won 23-10 at Kyle Field. It may sound odd that two teams in the same state didn't play each other until 2016, but it's important to remember that UTSA didn't start playing football until 2011.
The Aggies enter this game as 24.5-point favorites, but with so many new faces on both sides of the ball, it will be interesting to see how they fare.
Kickoff from Kyle Field is set for 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.